Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 19: Bajaj Markets supports micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with specially designed business loans catered to fuel their growth and expansion plans. On Bajaj Markets, one can get flexible loan amounts at competitive interest rates starting from 14% per annum, enabling businesses to invest in new projects, manage working capital, or upgrade equipment without financial strain.

The platform provides access to multiple trusted lenders through a fully digital application process, delivering convenience and speed with minimal documentation. MSME borrowers can benefit from flexible repayment tenures of up to 96 months, allowing them to plan their cash flows efficiently while accelerating their business goals.

On Bajaj Markets, MSME loans are often unsecured, requiring no collateral, which makes funding accessible even for newer enterprises. By empowering MSMEs with easy credit access, Bajaj Markets plays a key role in driving entrepreneurship and business expansion.

About Bajaj Markets

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories such as Loans, Cards, Investments, Insurance, Pocket Insurance, Stock Market, electronics via ONDC and Value-Added Services (VAS). Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

