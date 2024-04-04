New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has facilitated taxpayers to file their Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for the Assessment Year 2024-25 (relevant to Financial Year 2023-24) from April 1, 2024 onwards.

This is for the first time in recent times, that the Income Tax department has enabled taxpayers to file their Returns on the first day of the new financial year, a release issued by the Ministry of Finance stated.

Also Read | Mumbai Coastal Road Accident Video: Newly-Inaugurated Coastal Road Witnesses Its First Accident As Speeding Car Hits Tunnel Near Marine Drive Exit; No One Injured.

According to the release, the ITR functionalities namely, ITR-1, ITR-2 and ITR-4, commonly used by taxpayers are available on the e-filing portal from April 1, 2024, onwards for taxpayers to file their Returns. Companies will also be able to file their ITR through ITR-6 from April 1 onwards, the release mentioned.

As a precursor to this, CBDT had notified the ITR forms early, beginning with ITRs 1 and 4 which were notified on December 22nd, 2023, ITR-6 was notified on January 24, 2024 and ITR-2 was notified on January 31, 2024.

Also Read | UK Cop Films Himself Having Sex With Woman in Toilet, Shares Video With Colleagues at Christmas Party.

As per the release, to facilitate the e-Return Intermediaries (ERI), the JSON Schema for ITR-1, ITR-2, ITR-4 and ITR-6 and Schema of Tax Audit Reports have also been made available for A.Y. 2024-25. The same can be accessed under the downloads section of the e-filing portal.

Thus, taxpayers have been enabled to file ITR-1, ITR-2, ITR-4 and ITR-6 for AY 2024-2025 on the e-filing portal from April 1, 2024. In fact, about 23,000 ITRs for AY 2024-25 have already been filed till date. Facility to file ITRs 3, 5 and 7 will be made available shortly, it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)