Mumbai, April 4: The newly-inaugurated Coastal Road in Mumbai recorded its first-ever accident on Thursday afternoon when a speeding car hit the wall of a tunnel. The accident took place around 2.30 pm in the south-bound tunnel near its Marine Drive exit, police said.

A car hit the wall and spun around, and a moment later another car dashed it, said an official. Nobody was hurt, but the accident affected traffic on the Coastal Road for some time, he said.

Mumbai Coastal Road Accident Video

Accident & Traffic Jam inside the Coastal Road tunnel, earlier today pic.twitter.com/Hz16soZAP0 — Zoru Bhathena (@zoru75) April 4, 2024

Traffic police as well as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials rushed to the spot and the first car, which had suffered considerable damage, was towed away. The first phase of Coastal Road which links Worli in central Mumbai with Marine Lines in south Mumbai was inaugurated on March 11.