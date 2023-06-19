ThePRTree

New Delhi [India], June 19: District 369, the world's largest and most expansive Web3 accelerator program for startups, has been officially launched. This groundbreaking accelerator is specifically tailored to ambitious and forward-thinking startups and founders.

The primary goal of D369 is to assist startups in scaling their operations from the incubation phase by providing funding and support through six specialized zones: Compliance Zone, Innovation Zone, Consulting Zone, Tech Zone, Design Zone, and Marcom Zone. Furthermore, the program offers different tiers of financial assistance based on qualifying categories:

- Tier 1: Funding up to USD 1 million

- Tier 2: Funding up to USD 3 million

- Tier 3: Funding up to USD 5 million

- Tier 4: Funding up to USD 25 million

- Tier 5: Funding up to USD 50 million

- Tier 6: Funding up to USD 100 million

District 369, renowned as a prominent hub in the Web3 space, has now commenced the application process for its prestigious accelerator program. The program aims to support startups across various sectors, including Blockchain, DeFi, NFTs, DAOs, Metaverse, AI, ML, RPA, IoT, and more, by equipping them with the necessary resources to thrive and expand.

Participants in the accelerator program will benefit from invaluable training provided by successful CEOs and industry-leading advisors, each specializing in their respective verticals. This program grants startups access to a wide range of resources that aid in the development of growth strategies, fundraising initiatives, and business transformation approaches. Moreover, experienced professionals from the industry will offer mentorship to the participants, while networking opportunities with potential investors and partners will also be facilitated.

"We are thrilled to inaugurate this accelerator program and empower startups in the cutting-edge realm of technology to realize their maximum potential. We comprehend the challenges faced by early-stage startups and aim to furnish them with the resources and support required for their success," expressed Saleem Nawaz Mandi Shaikh, CEO of District 369.

The D369 accelerator program warmly welcomes both online and remote startups, and applications are currently being accepted. It is advised that founders and startups submit their applications as soon as possible due to limited availability.

"We are seeking innovative startups that possess a genuine passion for problem-solving and making a significant impact in the Web 3.0 sphere. We encourage all eligible startups to apply and eagerly await witnessing the remarkable achievements that will arise from this program," added Shaikh.

The D369 hub welcomes everyone. With a focus on blockchain, DeFi, NFTs, DAOs, Metaverse, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), and the Internet of Things (IoT), our hub is designed to cater to the unique needs and demands of individual startups.

For further information regarding the D369 accelerator program, please visit the official website at https://www.district369.org/ or reach out to us via email at entry@district369.org.

