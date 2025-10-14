NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 14: G Square Housing, India's largest plotted development specialist and a leading real estate developer, today announced the appointment of Vimesh P as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). This strategic addition to the leadership team aims to accelerate the company's expansion, strengthen brand positioning, and enhance customer engagement across all markets.

In his new role, Vimesh will spearhead G Square Housing's integrated marketing and communication strategy, with a focus on digital transformation, brand storytelling, and market intelligence to achieve ambitious business goals.

Vimesh brings over 15 years of experience in strategic planning and brand development across the Real Estate, FMCG, IT, and Automobile sectors. He is a veteran marketer and an expert in creating and positioning brands across multiple markets in diverse sectors. He has led multi-market campaigns, executed high-impact marketing strategies, and managed large-scale campaigns across Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Pune, GCC, and key NRI markets, consistently driving strong brand visibility and business results.

Prior to joining G Square Housing, he served as Senior Vice President at Casagrand, where he played a key role in achieving 40% year-on-year revenue growth through data-driven campaigns and a successful brand repositioning initiative. He has also held strategic marketing and revenue roles at Asus India, and Radiance Realty, leading product portfolios, crafting integrated ATL and BTL campaigns, and enhancing regional brand visibility across key markets.

Mr. Bala Ramajeyam, Founder & Managing Director of G Square Housing, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Vimesh to the G Square Housing leadership team. His proven track record in strategic marketing and his ability to leverage data and digital platforms aligns perfectly with our vision for aggressive, transparent, and customer-centric growth. We are confident that his leadership will be pivotal in cementing G Square Housing's brand narrative as we enter the next phase of market expansion."

Vimesh P, Chief Marketing Officer of G Square Housing, added, "I am incredibly excited to join G Square Housing, a powerhouse brand ready to dominate new segments and achieve excellence in the real estate space. My immediate focus will be implementing a data-driven digital strategy and refining our brand positioning to ensure maximum market penetration. We aim to execute the most impactful and comprehensive marketing campaigns in the industry to secure definitive brand leadership and drive substantial business growth."

G Square Housing is India's largest plotted development specialist, known for its transparency, clear documentation, and commitment to delivering residential and commercial plots in prime, high-growth locations. The company operates across major cities including Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Coimbatore, and Trichy.

