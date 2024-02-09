NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 9: G Square, South India's leading plot promoter has announced the launch of G Square Aurora Phase-II following the massive success and 100 percent sale of Phase-I in Navalur, Chennai.

Also Read | US: Thieves Steal Radio Station's Entire 200-Foot Tower Overnight Along With Other Broadcasting Equipment in Alabama.

G Square Aurora Phase-II unlike the earlier phase will be offering a never-before-seen proposition of Plot and Villa construction guidance at a best in the market price of Rs.1.17 Crores, while competitors in the same locality are selling villas for Rs.1.8 Crores, saving a total of Rs.63 Lakhs. The project is currently selling at a rapid pace, leaving just 31 plots remaining.

Expanding upon the success of Phase-I, which covered 9.63 acres and offered 217 residential plots, Phase-II will consist of 69 residential plots over a 3.72-acre expanse offering a combined total of 286 residential plots across both phases. The DTCP-approved and RERA-registered project will be mainly recognized for maintaining proximity to some of the city's prime locations such as Siruseri, Sholinganallur, Padur, Thalambur, and Kelambakkam. The project will also maintain close proximity to the upcoming Metro Station at Navalur, Siruseri SIPCOT IT park, Sholinganallur Junction, ECR-OMR Link Road, and many other important city features.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin Health Update: Russia President Seen Holding Down ‘Shaking’ Leg in Tucker Carlson Interview Amid Ill-Health Rumours.

Speaking on the launch, Bala Ramajeyam, Managing Director of G Square Realtors Private Limited said, "The success of Phase-I and rapid pace of sale in Phase-II reflects the strong demand for premium residential plots in Navalur. Navalur is a prime location on the OMR stretch and is booming for all the right reasons such as proximity to the upcoming Metro, closeness to IT parks, and availability of all metro city resources. Situated amidst the burgeoning IT and infrastructure developments along the OMR stretch, G Square Aurora Phase-II will offer an ideal blend of connectivity and tranquility.

Through this Phase-II launch, we are pleased to provide homeowners with another opportunity to invest in this thriving community. Going one step further in our service provision, we are offering our customers and potential homebuyers guidance to build their own 3BHK and 4BHK spacious villas on their plots at a great deal of just Rs. 1.17 Cr. Competitors are already selling villas in this locality at around Rs.1.8 Crore and opting for G Square can save you up to Rs. 63 Lakhs, which can be invested in your personal interests, maybe a wonderful premium car, a holiday trip to foreign or even just another plot which can gain you benefits in the future. It would be the best time for customers to capitalize on this deal and purchase their plot+villa property from G Square Aurora, especially in a prime location like Navalur, whose land appreciation is rapidly increasing and expected to skyrocket in the coming years."

G Square Aurora Phase-II will consist of ready-to-build villa residential plots ranging from 1200 sq. ft. to above 1800 sq. ft. and prices ranging from Rs.75 Lakhs to over 1.13 Crores with plots open for sale at an early bird price offer of Rs. 6250 per sq. ft. for the first 10 bookings.

G Square Aurora Phase-II approval no: TN / 35 / Layout / 0399 / 2024

For more details visit www.gsquarehousing.com.

G Square is South India's No.1 Real Estate Developer that brings to you a lifestyle-defining curation of upscale selections to choose from. Our proactive and keen sense of identifying opportunities has helped build many dream houses and iconic businesses within G Square's secured communities. Over 10000+ happy customers have trusted the transparent and hassle-free ownership of land in South India's most potential addresses with G Square's easy housing transactions.

Spread across Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Trichy, Hosur, Mysuru, Ballari, Dindigul, Ambur, Theni, Tirupattur and Udumalpet over the past 10 years, we have delivered the most lucrative investment lands with world-class amenities in G Square's secured communities. With "2 Years of Free Maintenance" and all essentials covered, we aim to empower families and businesses to build the next chapter of their life on land they own.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)