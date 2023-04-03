New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): The second Empowerment and Progression of Women's Economic Representation (EMPOWER) meeting under India's G20 Presidency is scheduled to be held during Tuesday-Thursday at Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. The inception meeting was held on February 11-12 in Agra.

The G20 Alliance for the Empowerment and Progression of Women's Economic Representation (EMPOWER) is an alliance of G20 business leaders and governments that aims to accelerate women's leadership and empowerment in the private sector.

"The G20 EMPOWER 2023 under India's presidency aims to take forward India's women-led development agenda," the Ministry of Women and Child Development said in a release on Monday.

Women's Empowerment is not just an issue of social justice, it is also an economic imperative. Together, the G20 members represent more than 80 per cent of the world's GDP, 75 per cent of international trade and 60 per cent of the world's population.

"Given its key role in the global economy, the G20 holds a strategic role in securing future global economic growth and prosperity. It also has a huge potential to deliver on women's empowerment and gender equality," the release said.

The theme of the meeting in Kerala is "Women's Empowerment: A Win-Win for Equity and Economy".

The side events on 4th April will also take up very important issues in the form of panel discussions on Enabling 'School-to-Work' Transitions and Career Development Opportunities; Investing in an Enabling Infrastructure to Support the Care Economy; Navigating Corporate Culture for Women Empowerment.

Also, an exhibition designed and curated by the National Institute of Fashion Technology is being organised alongside the main event to showcase women's engagement in the cultivation and production of tea, coffee, spices and coir, work of women-led farmer producers organisations and indigenous toys, handloom and handicrafts crafted by women as well as ayurvedic and wellness products.

The exhibition will have digital features that will provide an immersive experience to the audience, the ministry said.

"In addition to the sessions, a visit to Kerala Arts and Crafts village (KACV) has been planned which will expose the delegates to Indian arts & crafts and will provide an opportunity to the participants to interact with the crafts persons. Cultural programs will be organised in the evenings which will present an engaging glimpse into the rich cultural heritage of India. Local cuisine and millet-based food will also be served during the events for participants to experience the traditional practises and fine cuisine of India." (ANI)

