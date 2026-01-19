Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sit on the Royal carved wooden Jhula gifted as part of traditional Indian presents during the UAE leader's official visit, at Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and his family at his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg as the UAE leader continued his official visit to India.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister presented traditional Indian gifts to the visiting dignitaries.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Welcomes UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Delhi Airport, Hails Strong Friendship Between Both Nations (See Pics).

PM Modi gifted the UAE President a Royal Carved Wooden Jhula (swing), a beautifully carved wooden swing from Gujarat that sits at the heart of many Gujarati family homes. It is hand-carved with detailed floral and traditional designs, showcasing skilled craftsmanship.

In Gujarati culture, the jhula symbolises togetherness, conversation and bonding across generations. The gift also resonates with the UAE's declaration of 2026 as the Year of Family.

Also Read | What Is Victorian Disease and How Does It Spread? Know Symptoms, Causes and Treatment As Amazon Confirms TB Outbreak at UK Warehouse.

PM Modi also gifted the UAE President a Pashmina shawl in an ornate silver box. The Pashmina shawl comes from Kashmir and is made by hand from very fine wool, making it soft, light and warm. The shawl was placed in a decorative silver box made in Telangana. Together, they represent India's rich tradition of handloom and handicraft.

A Pashmina shawl, presented in an ornate silver box, was also gifted to Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Al Ketbi. She was also gifted Kashmiri saffron in an ornate silver box. Grown in the Kashmir Valley, saffron is revered for its deep crimson strands and intense aroma.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at the Delhi airport as the UAE leader arrived in the national capital on an official visit. Upon arrival, the two leaders travelled together in the same car as they departed from the airport.

Welcoming the UAE President, Prime Minister Modi shared a post on X, stating, "Went to the airport to welcome my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. His visit illustrates the importance he attaches to a strong India-UAE friendship. Looking forward to our discussions."

PM Modi also posted photographs with Sheikh Mohamed, including an image of the two leaders seated inside a car and another showing them in a warm embrace.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the visit is being held at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi and builds on the strong momentum created through recent high-level engagements. These included the visit of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, in September 2024, and the visit of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE and Crown Prince of Dubai, in April 2025.

The visit comes at a time of heightened tensions in West Asia, including strained Iran-US relations, continued instability in Gaza, and the unresolved Yemen conflict involving Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The UAE President's visit also coincides with major developments in West Asia, with US President Trump preparing to launch Phase 2 of the Gaza Peace Plan, which aims to establish a National Committee for the Administration of Gaza.

This is Sheikh Mohamed's third official visit to India since assuming office as UAE President, and his fifth visit to the country in the past decade, underlining the continuity of high-level engagement between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)