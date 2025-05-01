SMPL

New Delhi [India], May 1: The Global Architect Builder Awards (GABA) made a resounding impact with its India Edition held on 27th April 2025 at the prestigious Radisson Blu, New Delhi, bringing together some of the finest names in architecture, interior design, and the built environment. The event was nothing short of a grand celebration -- filled with inspiration, recognition, and the spirit of excellence.

The ceremony was graced by our esteemed Chief Guest, Sudhir Singh Chauhan, Former Senior Town Planner - Government of Haryana, whose presence brought deep insight and appreciation for the industry's evolving contribution to modern India. We were equally honoured by the gracious presence of Dr. Ananta Singh Raghuvanshi, a visionary leader in real estate and placemaking, who joined as Guest of Honour, uplifting the event with her encouraging words and dignified aura.

Esteemed Speakers for GABA India Event:

1. Ar. Sheila Sriprakash - Founder & Chief Architect, Shilpa Architects & Planner Designers Pvt. Ltd.

2. Nidhi Gupta - Associate Director, EDS, New Delhi, India

3. Renuka Nahar - Brand Strategist, Marketing & Communication Leader

The atmosphere was electric with media coverage, heartfelt interviews, exclusive networking moments, and powerful speeches. GABA 2025 did not just acknowledge brilliance -- it elevated it. The event stood as a testament to the fact that when talent meets vision, the results build legacies.

List of Winners:

1) ER. DIPESH J THACKER (Owner) Kalakruti Engineers, Bhuj Kutch - Best Architect for the Commercial Project-Institution in 2025 (Gujarat)

2) Studio TAG, Surat - Best Architect for Luxury Project - 2025 (Gujarat)

3) S V SHAH PROJECTS & CONSULTANTS LLP, AHMEDABAD - Best Project Management Consultancy Firm of 2025 (Gujarat)

4) Sekkei Sekai Studio Pvt Ltd, Imphal - Best Service Hotel of 2025 (Manipur)

5) Riyaz Ahamed, Principal Architect - IDPRO Interior Solutions PVT LTD - Riyaz Ahamed, Principal Architect - IDPRO Interior Solutions PVT LTD

6) Trehan Iris - Best Architect for Mixed-Use Development - 2025 (Uttar Pradesh)

7) The Place - Interior & Architecture Studio, Ahmedabad - Best Interior Designer for Commercial Project - 2025 (Gujarat)

8) Pegasus Interiors - Best Independent Luxury Residential Property of 2025 (Haryana)

9) Dipen Mathur (CEO) DLM Architects & Interiors, Bikaner - Most Creative Architect of 2025 (Rajasthan)

10) Amit (HOD) PAC Constructions, Gurgaon - Best Architect for Residential Project 2025 (Haryana)

11) RAMESH TATIWAL (DIRECTOR) X LINE DESIGN STUDIO, JAIPUR - Best Firm for Luxury Residential Project - 2025 (Rajasthan)

12) Ar. Prachi Garg (Architect) SHELTER ARCHITOS, BATHINDA - Youngest Most Talented Architect of 2025 (Punjab)

13) Divine Group, Mohali - Best Project Management Consultancy Firm of 2025 (Punjab)

14) Raj Group (PR Corporation) - Best Villa Project of 2025 (Gujarat)

15) ER. DIPESH J THACKER (Owner) Kalakruti Engineers, Bhuj Kutch - Best Architect for Hospitality Project - 2025 (Gujarat)

16) Kuldeep Raghav (Principal Architect) Designium, East Delhi - Most Creative Architect of 2025 (Delhi)

17) HASHU ASSOCIATES, DELHI - Best Architectural Firm for Refurbished Project - 2025 (Delhi)

18) Studio Akauru Design, New Delhi - Most Creative Architectural Project of 2025 (New Delhi)

19) Ar. Sanjana Shrihari (Principal Architect) HANDBOOK ARCHITECTURE & INTERIOR DESIGNS, MYSURU - Best Architect for Residential Project - 2025 (Karnataka)

20) Burj Builders Kashmir - Best Firm for Mixed-Use Project of 2025 (Jammu and Kashmir)

21) Ar. Madhu Garg (C.E.O) Creative Consortium Architects, Panchkula - Lifetime Achievement Award in Architecture (Haryana)

22) SUMAN DAS (Principal Architect) PAC STUDIO, CHANDIGARH - Most Innovative Architect of 2025 (Punjab)

23) CADMAX PROJECTS PVT.LTD., JAIPUR - Best Firm for Urban Designing Project of 2025 (Rajasthan)

Shikha Dhillon (Director - Asia Region) - We feel humbled and proud to lead a platform that is setting new benchmarks of recognition in the architectural world. GABA isn't just an event -- it's a movement toward excellence and global visibility for every deserving creator.

With a gathering of award-winning professionals, innovative firms, and rising stars in the architecture and design space, GABA India Edition celebrated outstanding achievements across a wide spectrum of categories. From awe-inspiring residential designs to path-breaking sustainable architecture, each winner's story resonated with purpose, passion, and innovation.

Nominations Are Now Open!

If you are building the extraordinary -- it's your time to shine.

Nominate now for the next edition of GABA and let the world celebrate your creativity.

* Submit at: www.globalarchitectbuilderawards.com

Let your design speak for itself. Let GABA be your global stage.

