Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 24: Indore's plastic and packaging industry is witnessing an intensified push toward policy alignment, modernization, and infrastructure expansion, with industry bodies playing an active role in engaging with the state administration.

Sachin Bansal, President of the Indian Plast Pack Forum (IPPF) and member of the State Level Advisory Committee on Plastic Waste Management under the Government of Madhya Pradesh, has been actively involved in discussions related to quality standards, taxation structures, and regulatory compliance affecting manufacturers.

Speaking about recent policy interventions, Mr. Bansal said that sustained dialogue between industry representatives and government officials has helped address technical concerns in construction-grade pipe regulations, enabling several small and medium manufacturers to re-enter the government procurement system.

"The objective has been to ensure that regulatory frameworks support both quality compliance and the growth of local manufacturing units," Mr. Bansal said.

Apart from policy advocacy, efforts are underway to strengthen technical infrastructure in the region. In-principle approval has been granted for setting up a Central Institute of Plastic Engineering and Technology (CIPET) laboratory in Indore, aimed at improving testing capabilities and skill development. Discussions regarding the development of a modern plastic manufacturing cluster are also progressing.

Under Mr. Sachin Bansal's leadership, IPPF has also conducted multiple workshops and seminars focusing on GST compliance, Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), industrial policies, and land allocation norms to help businesses adapt to evolving regulatory requirements.

In addition to industrial reforms, industry participation has extended to civic initiatives. A low-cost household dustbin model aimed at encouraging segregation of wet and dry waste was introduced as part of Indore's ongoing cleanliness efforts. The initiative aligns with the city's continued recognition as India's cleanest urban center.

The Plastpack 2025, organized by IPPF, has also expanded in scale. The January 2025 edition, held in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, attracted significant participation and strengthened Madhya Pradesh's position in the plastic and packaging sector. According to Bansal, the upcoming editions aim to further enhance international participation and technological showcase.

Industry observers note that the growing coordination between policy, infrastructure development, and industry bodies is contributing to Indore's emergence as a key hub in the plastic manufacturing ecosystem.

