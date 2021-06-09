GAIL laid the foundation for developing natural gas market in the country

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): GAIL India on Wednesday reported profit after tax of Rs 1,908 crore in the January to March quarter (Q4 FY21), up 28 per cent from Rs 1,487 crore in Q3 FY21.

The turnover totalled Rs 15,472 crore as compared to Rs 15,386 crore while profit before tax was Rs 2,612 crore as against Rs 1,868 crore in the same period.

For the whole year 2020-21, the standalone turnover, PBT and PAT stood at Rs 56,529 crore, Rs 6,386 crore and Rs 4,890 crore respectively.

The consolidated group turnover for FY 2021 stood at Rs 57,208 crore, PBT was Rs 7,725 crore and PAT was Rs 6,136 crore.

GAIL said the petrochemical business showed good performance with more than 100 per cent capacity utilisation. Sales increased by 18 per cent to 871 thousand metric tonnes (TMT).

The petrochemical segment reported a PBT of Rs 1,027 crore in FY 2021 on account of better physical performance and improved price realisation.

Chairman Manoj Jain said that the operations and pipelines were stable and no major shutdown took place during FY 2020-21. The company's capital expenditure was Rs 6,982 crore mainly on pipelines. (ANI)

