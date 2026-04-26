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Cricket Cricket Chennai Weather and Rain Forecast for CSK vs GT IPL 2026 Match Chennai Super Kings enter the match as slight favourites following their recent victory over Mumbai Indians, while Gujarat Titans will be looking to regain momentum after a difficult run of results.

Cricket fans can expect a hot and uninterrupted afternoon of cricket as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the CSK vs GT match of the Indian Premier League 2026. Scheduled for Sunday, 26 April, at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, the fixture is set to be played under clear skies with negligible risk of rain. However, the primary challenge for both teams will be the intense summer heat typical of late April in Tamil Nadu. Will MS Dhoni Play in CSK vs GT IPL 2026 Match?.

Chennai Weather and Rain Forecast

The weather forecast for Chennai on Sunday indicates a daytime high of 34°C, with real-feel temperatures likely to hover around 38°C due to high humidity levels. As this is an afternoon start, the match will be played during the peak heat of the day.

The sky is expected to remain 'mostly sunny' throughout the afternoon, according to meteorological reports. While a minimal 5 percent chance of precipitation exists, it is insufficient to suggest any threat of a rain-induced delay or a shortened game.

Humidity levels are predicted to be around 59 percent to 65 percent, which will add to the physical toll on the players during the first innings. A steady sea breeze from the south, travelling at approximately 15 mph, may provide some relief to the spectators in the stands, though it is unlikely to significantly cool the playing surface.

Crucially, because this is an afternoon fixture, the 'dew factor', which often hampers bowlers in evening matches, will be non-existent. This lack of moisture on the grass should favour the spin bowlers on what is traditionally a balanced to slow surface at Chepauk.

Chennai Weather Live

With the forecast remaining stable, a full 40-over contest is virtually guaranteed. Chennai Super Kings enter the match as slight favourites following their recent victory over Mumbai Indians, while Gujarat Titans will be looking to regain momentum after a difficult run of results.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).