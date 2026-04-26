Idukki (Keralam) [India], April 26 (ANI): As mercury rises above 35 degrees Celsius in Keralam, Youth Congress members have flagged frequent power cuts in Idukki and nearby areas, organising a sit-in near the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) office and demanding answers from authorities.

The recurring outages in Idukki and nearby areas have caused severe hardship, particularly for bedridden patients, elderly residents, and children, whose health and daily lives have been significantly affected.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, April 26, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Protesters said that continuous power cuts over several days had made it impossible for residents to sleep. They arrived at the office carrying pillows and mats, intending to spend the night there under the office fans.

One protester claimed that KSEB officials were not responding to phone calls. "There is no inverter at my home. The problem is worsening, and people are calling continuously. If people call, shouldn't you have the courtesy to answer?" he told ANI on Saturday.

Also Read | Birthday Bash Turns Into Bloodshed: 3 Dead in Bulandshahr After Cake-Smearing Dispute.

He added, "You aren't answering the phone or providing any information. The phone is just lying there. This area has many bedridden patients. For them, power cuts are a major issue. You should at least explain what is happening."

Referring to the previous day's situation, he said, "Yesterday, when we called the substation, they said the power was cut without any specific reason. People from Kaipuzhamuttu have gathered here. This is a constant occurrence. It is happening in Erumappalakkal as well. We cannot sleep anymore. Even small children are unable to sleep."

According to protesters, officials have said that they were doing their best to address the issue and that the situation will not arise again.

Another protester highlighted the shortage of staff at KSEB. "The Assistant Engineer has assured us that this will not happen again. Starting tomorrow, there will be no more power cuts. We have seen that there are only two staff members working here. When a fuse blows due to high load, how can just two people manage? While we were here, hundreds of calls came in. They do not even have enough staff to answer the phones. Managing night duty with only two people is impossible. More staff should be appointed for the night shift," he said.

He also criticised the Keralam government, accusing it of spending heavily on advertisements while failing to address power issues. "Electricity charges are increasing every month, yet the government is not providing the necessary systems to prevent these problems." "The government claims there has been no load shedding for ten years, but power cuts occur here every day. There are bedridden patients, infants, and elderly people who cannot sleep in this heat. If they open their windows, they risk snakes entering their homes. We have not had proper sleep for a week. That is why we came to the KSEB office, the only place with working fans," he added.

He added that the protest was being called off for the time being based on the authorities' assurance. "However, if this promise is not kept, the Youth Congress will launch a much more intense protest," he said.

Meanwhile, temperatures in Keralam reached above 35 degrees Celsius on Saturday, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) saying that the weather will remain hot and humid till Sunday, and issuing a thunderstorm and rainfall warning till May 1. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)