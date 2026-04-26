Home

Sports Cricket Lucknow Weather and Rain Forecast for LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Match With both teams currently languishing in the bottom half of the points table, this fixture at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium is a must-win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the LSG vs KKR match of the 2026 Indian Premier League on Sunday, 26 April. With both teams currently languishing in the bottom half of the points table, this fixture at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium is a must-win to keep their playoff hopes alive. While the pressure on the field is high, the weather in Lucknow is expected to be equally intense, with a severe heatwave forecast across the region. Will MS Dhoni Play in CSK vs GT IPL 2026 Match?.

Lucknow Weather and Rain Forecast

The weather forecast for Lucknow indicates a day of extreme temperatures, with the mercury expected to hit a high of 42°C (108°F) during the afternoon. As the evening starts to approach, temperatures will remain high, only dropping to around 28°C late into the night.

Critically for fans and players, there is zero probability of precipitation. The sky is forecast to remain clear and 'mostly sunny' throughout the day, ensuring a full 40-over contest without any rain-induced interruptions.

While rain is not a concern, humidity levels are expected to rise as the evening progresses, reaching approximately 45 percent to 50 percent. This will significantly bring the 'dew factor' into play during the second innings.

Historically, dew at the Ekana Stadium makes the ball difficult for spinners to grip, often giving a distinct advantage to the side batting second. Captains Rishabh Pant and Ajinkya Rahane will likely consider the toss a pivotal moment, with the winning skipper expected to elect to bowl first to capitalise on the moisture later in the evening.

Lucknow Weather Live

Pitch Conditions

In a tactical departure from previous games, Lucknow Super Giants have reportedly opted for a black-soil pitch for this encounter. Unlike the mixed-soil surfaces used earlier this season, black soil typically offers more consistent bounce and assists spinners as the game slows down.

LSG's coaching staff, led by Justin Langer, hope this change will help their batters find better rhythm after struggling with the extra pace of home tracks earlier this month. For KKR, the presence of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy means they are well-equipped to exploit any turn offered by the fresh surface.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).