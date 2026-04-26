Gold prices in India remained steady with a slight upward bias on Sunday, April 26, 2026, supported by firm global trends and sustained domestic demand. A softer dollar and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty continue to support bullion, while wedding season buying is keeping retail demand strong across major markets. Check latest gold rate today in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and other Indian cities.

Traders indicate that gold is moving within a stable range with a positive undertone, backed by safe-haven interest and consistent jewellery purchases. Analysts believe prices may stay resilient in the near term, though minor fluctuations could occur depending on international cues. Gold Prices Today, April 25, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

As per the latest rates, 24 carat gold is trading around INR 1,49,700 per 10 grams, while 22 carat gold is priced near INR 1,37,300 per 10 grams in most cities. Gold Price Forecast 2026: How High Can Prices Go This Year?

Gold Rate Today (Per 10 Grams) April 26, 2026

City 22 Carat (INR) 24 Carat (INR) Delhi 1,37,300 1,49,700 Mumbai 1,37,300 1,49,700 Chennai 1,37,300 1,49,700 Kolkata 1,36,700 1,49,100 Bengaluru 1,37,300 1,49,700 Hyderabad 1,37,300 1,49,700 Ahmedabad 1,37,300 1,49,700 Jaipur 1,37,300 1,49,700 Lucknow 1,37,300 1,49,700 Bhopal 1,37,300 1,49,700 Srinagar 1,37,300 1,49,700 Jodhpur 1,37,300 1,49,700 Noida 1,37,300 1,49,700 Ghaziabad 1,37,300 1,49,700 Gurugram 1,37,300 1,49,700

Gold prices saw a marginal rise on April 26, 2026, across key Indian cities, continuing the ongoing positive trend. Support from global markets, currency movements, and strong seasonal demand is keeping prices elevated. Buyers are advised to check live rates before purchasing, as final prices may vary due to GST, making charges, and jeweller-specific premiums.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Goodreturns ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 09:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).