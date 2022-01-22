Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): School of Law, Galgotias University in collaboration with Universal Institute of Legal Studies & Law Curators inaugurated the prestigious "Advanced Course on Judicial Service & Professional Advocacy" on January 10, 2022. This Course is mentored by Justice JR Midha (Retd.) who has joined the University as Advisor and Professor Emeritus.

Justice Midha's has a vision to reform legal education and this is a step towards that initiative.

Also Read | IND vs SA 3rd ODI 2022, Cape Town Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for India vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2022 at Newlands.

The inauguration ceremony started with a welcome note and visionary address by Dr Preeti Bajaj, Hon'ble Vice-Chancellor, Galgotias University. She appreciated the efforts of School of Law and mentoring of Justice JR Midha (Retd.) to bring this innovative Value Added Course a reality. She further shared that Galgotias University being innovation and entrepreneurship driven, is one of the few universities in the country which works on the philosophy of student first. She further talked about how Value Added Courses can skill our students in a better way in tune with National Education Policy.

Justice Midha, in his speech, shared his vision to reform legal education. He shared his experience as a Judge of the Delhi High Court and encouraged the students to develop their advocacy skills by developing the communication skills and logical/legal reasoning. He stressed on the importance of rational thinking in developing professional advocacy. He appreciated the management of Galgotias University for providing this Value Added Course free of cost to the students.

Also Read | Viral Bizarre Food Combinations: From Maggi Milkshake to Strawbiryani, 11 Food-Combo From Hell That Went Viral in Recent Times.

This was followed with an address by Dr Manish Arora, Director of Universal Publications and SP Jain, the Founder of Law Curators. Dr Manish Arora briefed the students about the entire process of judicial service competitive examination and emphasised the need to be updated on recent case laws. SP Jain, Founder of Law Curators addressed students on the importance of hard work, dedication and perseverance to prepare oneself for the prestigious service. Aradhana Galgotia, Director (Operations), shared the vision of the management for School of Law and assured that the Management shall provide all necessary support to Law School in its endeavour. The ceremony ended with an address and vote of thanks by Dr Namita Singh Malik, Dean & Professor, School of Law, Galgotias University.

The Inauguration Ceremony was attended by all students of the Law school, including LLM students and PhD scholars on Zoom, an online platform.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)