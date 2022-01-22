India and South Africa would go toe-to-toe against each other in the final match of the ODI series. The match would be played at Newlands in Cape Town and is set to start at 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). South Africa would be heading into the clash with loads of confidence, having outplayed India completely in both the ODIs. India on the other hand, would seek to play for pride and end their tour of South Africa on a high with a win. Meanwhile, let us take a look at the weather report for the game. India vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs SA Cricket Match in Cape Town

The game gets underway at 2:00 pm and the weather is expected to stay clear throughout the game. There's no possibility of rain or thunderstorm tomorrow (January 23) in Cape Town. Hence, the game is unlikely to have any sort of interruption related to weather.

Cape Town Weather Report

Expected weather in Cape Town during India vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2022 (Source: Accuweather)

Newlands Pitch Report

The pitch at Newlands would offer some bounce for the bowlers, hence speedsters like Jasprit Bumrah and Lungi Ngidi might extract a lot from this pitch. There would be, however, value for shot for the batsmen as the outfield seems to be pretty quick.

