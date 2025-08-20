VMPL

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], August 20: Gardens of India, India's pioneering luxury tea brand, is proud to announce its exclusive partnership with Grand Hyatt Gurgaon, part of the globally renowned Hyatt Hotels Corporation. This collaboration marks the beginning of a deeper engagement between Gardens of India and the Hyatt group, with the shared vision of redefining tea experiences across Hyatt properties worldwide.

With three generations of expertise, Gardens of India has become a trusted partner for leading luxury hotels and resorts across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, offering guests signature blends that combine heritage, wellness, and craftsmanship. The tie-up with Grand Hyatt Gurgaon strengthens the brand's presence within the Hyatt group's portfolio of distinguished hotels.

Sustainability & Innovation - Setting Global Standards

* World's First SGS-Certified Zero Microplastic Tea Bags - ensuring a 100% safe and pure brew for every guest.

* Sustainable Paper Sachets - replacing conventional laminates with fully recyclable, eco-friendly packaging.

* Authentic Indian Craftsmanship - blends curated with botanicals and teas sourced directly from India's finest estates.

Jaivardhan Agarwal, Founder & CEO of Gardens of India, said:

"Partnering with Grand Hyatt Gurgaon is a milestone in our journey to elevate the way tea is experienced in luxury hospitality. We are honored to begin this association with the Hyatt group, whose global reputation for excellence mirrors our own commitment to authenticity and sustainability. Our goal is to extend this partnership across Hyatt properties worldwide, offering guests an unparalleled tea experience rooted in India's heritage."

Guests at Grand Hyatt Gurgaon will discover Gardens of India's signature blends across rooms, restaurants, lounges, and cafes, creating a beverage program that is indulgent, sustainable, and globally relevant.

Already trusted by marquee luxury hotels, resorts, and fine-dining destinations worldwide, Gardens of India continues to emerge as the brand of choice for the world's leading hospitality groups. With Hyatt's global presence and Gardens of India's innovation-driven approach, this partnership is set to inspire a new standard for tea programs across the Hyatt group internationally.

About Gardens of India

Gardens of India is a vertically integrated Indian brand offering teas, spices, and wellness products that showcase the richness of India's natural bounty. Present in over five countries, the brand partners with leading luxury hotels and hospitality groups worldwide. As the world's first SGS-certified zero microplastic tea bag brand, and a pioneer in recyclable paper sachets, Gardens of India stands at the forefront of sustainability, authenticity, and innovation.

About Grand Hyatt Gurgaon

Grand Hyatt Gurgaon, part of the Hyatt group, is a landmark luxury hotel offering timeless elegance, innovative dining, and world-class hospitality. Located in the heart of Gurgaon, it reflects Hyatt's global philosophy of delivering meaningful guest experiences across its portfolio of over 1,300 hotels worldwide.

