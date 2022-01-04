New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI/Oswaal Books): Every year, engineering students appear for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, or GATE, which is among the top national examinations.

Candidates who have completed their graduation in the relevant subjects can apply. This exam is held every year by the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, and students who wish to take it must first download their admit cards.

GATE 2022 admit card download:

The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur will release the admit card on its official website on January 7, 2022. Applicants will be able to download the same from there. Some simple steps are there that you need to follow. But, before you begin, make sure you have your enrollment number and password handy.

Steps to download the GATE 2022 admit card:

Visit the official website at gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

There is a link available on the right-hand side mentioning the admit card. Click on the same.

It will take you to the next page, where you will be asked for your enrollment number and password, which are the same as those you created during registration.

Your admit card will appear right in front of you. Download the admit card.

After downloading the admit card, you can take the printout and keep it safely with you.

Details mentioned on GATE 2022 admit card:

All the details will be mentioned on the admit card. You need to cross-check them and verify whether the details are correct or not. The details available include your name, date of birth, parents' name, examination center, the timing of the examination, rules you need to follow on the exam day, date of the examination, and other relatable details. Check them out and keep yourself prepared for it accordingly.

What is new with GATE 2022 this year?

If you appear for the GATE 2022 examination, you might be aware of all the new stuff related to the same. Well, this is as follows:

* The qualifying marks are the same for general and EWS candidates, which is 90%.

* Students applying for more than one paper for GATE 2022 need to pay fees separately for both papers.

* The candidate must fill out only one application form, regardless of whether they are taking one or two papers.

* A candidate is not supposed to fill out multiple applications.

* This year, there are limited GATE 2022 exam centers.

* Candidates appearing in the categories of Geology and Geophysics, Social Science and Humanities, and Architecture and Planning will get separate scores and rankings.

* After the declaration of the result, the candidate needs to keep the scorecard safely.

* After qualifying for the GATE 2022 examination, candidates will be eligible for direct recruitment.

Exam Pattern for the GATE 2022 Exam:

The pattern of the examination is very simple. This one is an MCQ-based paper, and candidates need to appear for the same. In total, 65 questions will be there, and students need to solve them in 180 minutes.

For Gate 2022, You need Dr. Walter Pauk's OK4R Method to excel!

FAQ:

When will the GATE 2022 admit card be made available on the official website?

On January 7, the admit card will be available right there on the official website. Students can download it with the help of their enrollment number and password.

Are there any chances for the GATE exam to be postponed in 2022?

There has yet to be a report issued by IIT Kharagpur regarding the postponement of the GATE 2022 examination. But there are some assumptions going on that it may get canceled or postponed. We will definitely update you about it.

What is the validity of the GATE scorecard?

The GATE score card is valid for 3 years.

Is it possible for me to download the result again after the announcement of the result?

If you are looking forward to downloading the GATE 2022 examination result, again and again, it is possible. Visit the official website and check out the links according to the year in which he appeared for the examination.

What is the duration of the examination?

The duration of the examination is 180 minutes. Candidates need to complete the exam in a particular time period only.

What is the mode of examination?

A computer-based mode is accepted for the GATE 2022 examination.

Is there any way for me to get the admit card offline?

If you are willing to get an admit card offline, the same is not possible. You have to visit the online portal to download the same.

