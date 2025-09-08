New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Solar module manufacturer, Gautam Solar Private Limited (GSPL), has announced an investment of Rs. 4,000 crore for establishing a new state-of-the-art solar cell manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh.

As per a press release, the project will be developed on 54 acres of land in Gwalior, where the company will focus on producing advanced TOPCon solar cells with a total planned capacity of 5 GW.

"Implementation of the project has commenced with Phase 1, which will include setting up a solar cell manufacturing capacity of 2 GW. The development is expected to be completed by calendar year 2026. After the successful completion of Phase 1, Gautam Solar plans to launch an IPO to raise funds for Phase 2, which will have an additional 3 GW capacity," the release stated.

Looking forward, the company envisions expanding into solar wafer manufacturing to create a fully integrated solar value chain in India. The investment is expected to be pivotal in boosting the domestic solar manufacturing ecosystem and aiding in the clean energy goals of the country.

Gautam Solar has recently received a long-term rating of CRISIL A-/Stable and a short-term rating of CRISIL A2+. These ratings signify the company's strong financial health, long-term stability and bankability of solar modules.

Commenting on the development Gautam Mohanka, Director, Gautam Solar, said, "This investment signifies a monumental achievement, not just for Gautam Solar, but for India's renewable energy sector. With one of the largest solar cell manufacturing units in India using the latest highly advanced TOPCon technology, we envision to deepen domestic solar manufacturing context while reducing reliance on imports for the ecosystem. Our vision is integrating the solar value chains in India from wafers to modules. We are supporting the nation's transition to clean energy and the Atmanirbhar Bharat." (ANI)

