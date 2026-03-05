VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 5: The performance and reliability of rubber and rubber-metal bonded components are critical to the safety, passenger comfort, and operational efficiency of Indian Railways (IR). One such important part of Railway coaches is the UIC Rubber vestibule. These components are integral to provide a safe, sealed, and flexible passage between railway coaches. They connect carriages to allow passenger movement while minimizing noise, vibration, and external elements, adhering to UIC (International Union of Railways) standards. These durable bellows ensure comfort and safety in long distances, high speed, and metros. The assembly typically includes three rubber flanges bolted to a steel frame, which is welded to the coach's end, along with a hinged footplate.

On other hand, Absorption Strip rubber (Decoupling Rubber), also known as shock-absorbing or damping rubber strips, is a highly versatile material engineered to absorb impact, reduce noise, prevent vibration transmission, and provide sealing in flooring of Railway coaches. These rubber strips, which often feature closed-cell structures for maximum efficiency, are designed to deform under pressure and dissipate energy, preventing damage to sensitive components and extending the lifespan of railway coach flooring.

Both vital parts are used in LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches, MEMU coaches, Amrit Bharat coaches and VANDE BHARAT Coaches.

A February 2022 CAMTECH report reveals a major gap between the theoretical and actual service life of these components. While designed for a 10-year life based on 200,000- 300,000 km annually, Indian Railways coaches average 400,000 km per year. This heavy usage, coupled with natural rubber aging, slashes the actual service life down to just 30 months.

Inadequate cleaning causes severe corrosion on bonded items, obscuring identification marks and preventing warranty claims. To stop this premature failure, the committee recommends implementing advanced mechanized cleaning and hydrophobic anti-rust sprays during maintenance.

Data shows that indigenous rubber parts in LHB coaches underperform imported OEMs, with failure rates spiking after 36 months. Consequently, the committee mandates a 100% replacement of these items every 36 months (SS-II schedule) for both AC and NAC coaches, abandoning previous attempts at a 72-month extension.

To address these technical gaps and enhance safety, the Rail Coach Factory (RCF) issued a new technical specification, MDTS-49380 Rev. 00, in February 2023. This specification mandates the use of Fire Retardant EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer) rubber for profiles and items such as window seals, door seals, and floor dampening. EPDM was selected for its superior technical properties, including excellent resistance to oxidation, ozone attack, and heat ageing, as well as its ability to perform reliably in continuous high temperatures.

This specification was implemented in 2023 but mandated in later half of 2025.

Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd. (NSE: GRCL) is a specialty rubber manufacturer based out of Faridabad, Haryana. The company has 2 plants, with the second one setup specifically for the two specialized rubber products used in Indian Railways. Its Managing Director, Mr. Shilp Chotai, commented "We are pioneered in manufacturing this European standard specification MDTS49380 FIRE RETARDANT EPDM Rubber, and we are amongst a few companies who have in-house lab for fire retardant rubber testing. This gives us advantage to cater Indian Railways with a lead in bulk supply and margins.

The commissioning of our second Faridabad plant has marked a pivotal step for GRCL in meeting India's growing railway modernization demands. By expanding our capacity for specialised products like decoupling rubber and UIC vestibules, we are reinforcing our commitment to innovation and long-term value creation. It validates our technical expertise and firmly positions us for sustained leadership in critical rubber solutions."

The new EPDM standards enforce strict quality and safety parameters to ensure long-term durability. Components must meet the high-level EN-45545-2 (R-22 HL-3) European fire safety standards. Additionally, a practical flame test is required where the product must withstand a direct flame for 30 seconds and exhibit a continuous burning time of less than 2 seconds after the flame is removed. Mechanical requirements are equally rigorous, specifying a Shore Hardness of 65+- 5, a minimum tensile strength of 9 N/sq. mm, and a minimum elongation at break of 400%.

