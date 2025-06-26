Business News | Geeta University's Exceptional Placement Records - A Testimony of Student Potential and Their Industry Preparedness

VMPL
New Delhi [India], June 26: For most students today, pursuing a higher education program is not just about acquiring academic knowledge and practical skills. Rather, they prefer institutions offering the right guidance, training, and placement support to launch a successful career in today's highly competitive business world. This is exactly what makes Geeta University stand apart. The University has established a rigorous training ecosystem, a focus on soft skills, and deep-rooted industry collaborations over the years. This has helped ensure that by the time students graduate, they become competent enough to start contributing to organizational growth from day one.
The University's excellent placement record bears testimony to its commitment to paving the way for the professional success of the students. It has helped strengthen GU's position as one of the fastest-growing universities in North India. The university focuses not only on ensuring the academic excellence of its students but also on providing industry-aligned grooming to make them job-ready. In addition, it offers excellent placement support and guidance to students, helping them secure their dream jobs.
GUs placement report is not just another record. It is proof that academic excellence and career preparedness go hand-in-hand at Geeta University.
Setting New Records: Nurturing Brilliant Futures
Inspired by the University's futuristic vision, the placement season for 2024-2025 was a resounding success, like the previous seasons. Whether it is about helping organisations take advantage of digital marketing trends or enhancing the credibility of financial solutions, or even modernising IT and EdTech, the students of Geeta University have proven their worth beyond industry expectations. The following statistics reflect the placement success story of Geeta University and why it has rightfully earned a place among the best universities in Delhi-NCR.
- Total Recruiters Participated: 445+
- Job Offers Made: 3000+
- Highest Package: ₹40 LPA (Bagged by Yakshup Goel)
- Average Package: ₹4.39 LPA
- Top Sectors: IT, BFSI, EdTech, Pharma, Consulting, Marketing, Computer Science Engineering
The above data validates the University's commitment to ensuring holistic student development to make them industry-ready. It is the awareness of this fact that attracts top recruiters from various industries and sectors to Geeta University year after year.
Top Recruiters, Premium Roles
The 2024-25 placement season at Geeta University witnessed the participation of recruiters from more than 100 top companies. Students from across the 70+ programs offered by the university received job and internship offers for various prestigious roles, including IT, HR, Marketing, Finance, & Engineering. A key highlight of the season was that several students from the university received multiple job offers with packages ranging between ₹7 and ₹9 LPA. The focus of these recruiters was not only on getting the desired number of candidates but rather on hiring candidate