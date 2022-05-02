Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 2 (ANI/PRNewswire): GeneStore's Founder, Anubhav Anusha, announced today the launch of the Company's Center of Excellence for Molecular Diagnostics and Proteomics in Gurugram, Haryana, India.

The state-of-the-art research and manufacturing facility is dedicated to the development and manufacturing of RT-PCR kits for infectious diseases such as Tuberculosis, HIV, Dengue, Hepatitis C, Japanese Encephalitis Virus that contribute to a high public health burden in India.

GeneStore's mission in India is to support the Government in drastically lowering healthcare costs related to diagnostic testing for infectious diseases through its highly affordable RT-PCR testing kits.

We have a pipeline of RT-PCR diagnostic kits for over 80 infectious disease pathogens that are relevant across diverse regions across India and the world. GeneStore's model of affordability and high quality for RT-PCR diagnostic kits, which was perfected during the COVID-19 pandemic, will enable us to serve governments and NGO's across the world to better combat infectious diseases through affordability and innovation. GeneStore's Center of Excellence in India and the products it launches will surely save the Government of India billions of dollars in healthcare costs in the near future," said Anubhav Anusha, Founder, R&D Head and Global CEO of GeneStore.

GeneStore, headquartered in France, is a genomics diagnostics and research company. GeneStore presently operates R&D and manufacturing facilities in France and India. The company has committed itself to the task of developing and delivering cost-effective molecular diagnostic solutions for infectious diseases at a global scale. Previously, GeneStore had brought about a major price disruption in the cost of RT-PCR kits and testing services for COVID-19. The Company was instrumental in the drop of the price of COVID-19 RT-PCR testing from INR 4000 to INR 299 in India. In support of the COVID-19 pandemic, GeneStore also established India's largest COVID-19 RT-PCR testing facility in Gurugram, Haryana under the banner of PathStore. GeneStore also developed and launched India's largest mobile COVID-19 testing laboratory network in late 2020.

