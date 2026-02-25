VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 25: Gera Developments Private Limited (GDPL), pioneers of premium real estate development across Pune, Goa, Bengaluru, and California (USA), announced the inauguration of the dedicated commuter access pathway connecting Bhosari Metro Station directly to Gera's Imperium Gateway -- positioning the development as Pune's first commercial project with integrated metro connectivity. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Mr. Manoj Dandare, AGM - Property Dept., Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited and Mr. Mihir Kulkarni, DGM - Planning, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited along with Mr Gulzar Malhotra, Chief Executive Officer, Gera Developments.

Also Read | International Women's Day 2026: Theme, Date, History and How To Celebrate.

With the opening of the access pathway, commuters can now seamlessly access Gera's Imperium Gateway from the Bhosari Metro Station, significantly enhancing last-mile connectivity for businesses, professionals, and visitors.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Manoj Dandare, AGM - Property Dept., Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited, said, "The Metro network was envisioned to transform connectivity across Pune, and this milestone demonstrates how transit-oriented development can reshape urban infrastructure. Projects such as Gera's Imperium Gateway illustrate how infrastructure and private development can align to create efficient, accessible, and future-ready commercial districts."

Also Read | RJ Princy Parikh Deletes Viral Video With David Miller from Facebook After Alleged Rape Threats and Body Shaming.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr Gulzar Malhotra, Chief Executive Officer, Gera Developments, said, "Gera's Imperium Gateway, Pune's first metro-connected commercial project, reflects our belief that commercial real estate must evolve alongside infrastructure. Direct metro integration is not merely a convenience -- it enhances asset performance, strengthens occupier value, and supports sustainable urban growth. As the market increasingly shifts toward transit-linked workplaces, we are seeing strong validation of this approach, with over 95% of the project sold and leasing momentum steadily building."

Located in PCMC, Gera's Imperium Gateway has been conceived as a future-ready commercial destination offering direct regional connectivity across Pune, Mumbai, and Nashik corridors. The project is over 95% sold with limited inventory remaining and is witnessing growing leasing interest from corporates and institutional occupiers seeking well-connected office environments.

Spread across 11.5 acres, Gera's Imperium Gateway is the 10th development in the Gera's Imperium series. Designed as a vibrant mixed-use ecosystem, the three-building campus integrates modern workspaces with a central social arena anchored by retail and food destinations, creating an active business environment. With two dedicated retail floors and a distinctive glass-encased entrance, the development is poised to emerge as a key commercial and lifestyle hub in PCMC.

With metro connectivity now operational, Gera's Imperium Gateway represents a forward-looking model where accessibility is embedded into design rather than added as an afterthought. The inauguration of the dedicated access pathway underscores Gera Developments' long-standing commitment to customer-centric innovation and to shaping commercial ecosystems aligned with evolving urban mobility patterns.

About Gera Developments Private Limited:

Gera Developments Private Limited (GDPL), a reputed brand for over 50 years, is one of the pioneers of the Real Estate business in Pune. Recognised as the creators of premium residential and commercial projects in Pune, Goa and Bengaluru, the brand has established a global presence through developments in California, USA. GDPL prides itself on providing long-term value to customers, by having a distinct customer-first approach. The philosophy at Gera of "Let's Outdo" rests on the trinity of Innovation, Transparency, and Enhanced Customer Experience. It is at the heart of Gera's effort to infuse innovation and transparency in Real Estate and home building, with an unwavering focus on meeting the shifting lifestyle dynamics of their customers, while upholding the premium living experience. Accordingly, there are many 'firsts' that stand to Gera's credit.

The company introduced a 5-Year Warranty on Real Estate, consisting of Preventive Maintenance & Repairs, and provision of insurance on buildings way back in 2004 for the first time in India. RERA mandated the same only in 2017. Gera also introduced India's first and only 7-year warranty in Real Estate. They have designed and launched a pathbreaking concept, the award-winning ChildCentric® Homes, which revolutionised the Real Estate sector for both, the developer and the home buyer. Other revolutionary and highly successful product lines have been IntelliplexesTM, SkyVillasTM, and The Imperium series. In their 50th year, the company launched yet another first-of-its-kind industry initiative, Gera's Home Equity Power--by providing financial flexibility to customers to withdraw funds from their prior payments to meet financial emergencies.

These products are matched by the services of the GeraWorld® Mobile App, which brings speed, convenience, and transparency to the buyer, enhancing customer experience. Gera has also launched the Club Outdo initiative, a tech-driven loyalty and referral program that provides multiple benefits, offers, and community engagement opportunities to existing and new customers.

The company emphasises delivering value-added experiences to customers, with projects designed around the evolving needs of their customers. Driven by trust, quality, a customer-first mindset, and innovation, the brand has won several national and international awards on both, the product and service fronts.

Gera continues to be ranked amongst the Top 50 Great Mid-Size WorkplacesTM 2024 in India by the Great Place to Work® (GPTW) Institute for eight years in a row. In 2025 - 2026, we have also been proudly recognised as one of India's Best WorkplacesTM in Real Estate Industry and India's Best WorkplacesTM in Building a Culture of Innovation for All.

Gera envisions raising the standards of Real Estate in India. As we redefine new standards of service orientation, product innovation, real estate marketing, and brand building, we are consistently generating fresh value for its stakeholders, while setting new benchmarks for the industry.

Please visit www.gera.in for more information

For further media queries, please contact:

Sonia Kulkarni, Hunk Golden and Media

Mobile: 9820184099 | Email: sonia.kulkarni@hunkgolden.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)