New Delhi [India], February 25: Renowned Dubai-based filmmaker and producer Ayesha Zaki has made her lead acting debut alongside Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan in the hard-hitting social awareness short film Safe Community Safe World, which was released on 13th February on Hungama and is set to stream on other OTT platforms soon.

Marking a significant milestone in her creative journey, Ayesha Zaki not only stepped in front of the camera for the first time but also produced and directed the film under her banner, Tinsel Town Films. With Safe Community Safe World, Zaki takes a conscious step towards socially responsible cinema, spotlighting issues that are often overlooked yet deeply impact everyday lives. The poignant short film raises awareness about the safety concerns faced by sanitation workers and stray animals, focusing on the dangerous consequences of carelessly discarding sharp objects such as broken glass in public spaces. Through its narrative, the film highlights how everyday negligence silently harms the most vulnerable sections of society, sanitation workers and helpless stray animals.

Starring Arbaaz Khan alongside Ayesha Zaki, the film also features Arman Khan, Manas Vilas, Mandy Walia, and promising child actor Lyra Chauhan. Shot bilingually in Hindi and English, the film aims to reach a wider global audience. Penned by Rashmi Zafran and visually brought to life by Director of Photography Anees Abdul Azeem, the film blends emotional storytelling with a strong social message, urging viewers to reflect on everyday actions and their unintended consequences.

When asked about the film, Arbaaz Khan shared,

"This is my second film with Ayesha, and this time she also steps in as my co-lead actor. What drew me to Safe Community Safe World was its honest and powerful message that sparks an important conversation around issues we often ignore, yet whose impact is deeply painful for sanitation workers and stray animals. Ayesha is extremely clear in her vision and has handled the film with great sensitivity and clarity. Working with her always feels purposeful and creatively fulfilling."

Speaking about her motivation behind the film, lead actor Ayesha Zaki shared, "Making my acting debut as a lead actor with a film that speaks about responsibility, compassion, and everyday negligence felt like the right beginning for me. I've always believed that cinema should spark awareness, and stepping in front of the camera for this story was a very conscious choice. Safe community Safe World allowed me to bring together my vision as a director as well as an actor while addressing an issue that affects our communities every single day".

She added, "What makes this short film even more special is sharing the screen with Arbaaz Khan, who is truly a remarkable person. This is my second collaboration with him, and I deeply admire how well he understands my creative sensibility. I hope the film starts conversations and leaves viewers thinking."

