Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 12: Individuals can now enjoy home loan tenures ranging up to 40 years on Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Home buyers can make the most of this feature and enjoy flexibility and affordability when repaying their big-ticket loans. One can avail up to Rs. 15 Crores. Thanks to the higher range, applicants can now optimise their loan payments and enjoy pocket-friendly EMIs. On Bajaj Markets, interested borrowers can apply for a home loan hassle-free and compare various lending partners to choose the best possible offer.

Here is a list of the home loan partners and their applicable loan amount and tenure.

Disclaimer: The loan details mentioned are subject to change at the lender’s discretion. Individuals can also access other financial products, and investment instruments on the platform with ease. Simply visit the official website or download the Bajaj Markets app to get started.

