New Delhi, July 11 : Ganemat Sekhon, moved up from 14th on the leaderboard to 11th at the end of day two of qualifications, in the women’s skeet competition of the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun stage in Lonato, Italy. Ganemat shot rounds of 24 and 23 to follow up on Day One’s 25 and 23, to total 95 with the fifth and final round coming up on Wednesday. Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Enter Wimbledon 2023 Men's Doubles Quarterfinal With Hard Fought Victory

The top six will make it to the finals, also scheduled on the same day at the Trap Concavarde Shooting range. The field is currently being led by China’s Jiang Yiting, who has a score of 98 after four rounds, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) informed in a release on Tuesday. Two other Indians in the women’s field, Maheshwari Chauhan and Darshna Rathore had scores of 93 and 84 respectively and were further back in the pecking order. Sri Lanka Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga Bags ICC Men's Player of the Month for June 2023

In the men’s skeet, Mairaj Ahmad Khan was the only one to complete his four rounds till now and had a score of 92. Anantjeet Singh Naruka had shot 72 after three rounds and was the best-placed Indian at 42nd among medal contenders. Gurjoat Khangura had shot 68 in three rounds and both Anatjeet and Gurjoat had one round to go in the day. Both the skeet finals are scheduled for Wednesday.