Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv and the diversified online marketplace, is offering Fixed Deposits from Bajaj Finance, one of the most trusted fixed deposit options available to Indian investors. Bajaj Finance FDs offers flexible tenures ranging from 1 to 5 years, with minimum deposit amount starting at just Rs 15,000 and going up to Rs 5 Crores. The FD rates range between 6.93 per cent and 8.10 per cent. Along with offering higher interest rates on fixed deposits, Bajaj Finance has received the highest safety ratings of FAAA/Stable from CRISIL and MAAA from ICRA. In this way, investors can invest without worrying about their investments. Here's a look at FD options from Bajaj Finance:

- Bajaj Finance FD for deposits from Rs 15,000 to Rs 5 Crores for Non-senior citizen- Bajaj Finance FD for deposits from Rs 15,000 to Rs 5 Crores for Senior Citizens- Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit for Non-cumulative Deposits for Regular Citizens- Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit for Non-cumulative Deposits for Senior Citizens- Bajaj Finance NRI Fixed Deposit for deposits from Rs 15,000 to Rs 5 Crores- Special FD Interest Rates of Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit Note: The interest rates are as of 26th Jan, 2023 and are subject to revision from time to time. Individuals can also determine the frequency of interest pay-outs in non-cumulative FDs, in addition to deciding the tenure. Depending on their preference, they can receive interest payments monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annually. If the customer wishes to receive the entire aggregated fund after maturity, they may choose cumulative FDs.

For individuals who wish to grow their funds at a stable interest rate, Bajaj Finance FDs can be attractive and reliable investment options. With Bajaj Finance, they can conveniently book deposits, earn interest, and withdraw their aggregated funds.

Avail the benefits of Bajaj Finance FD through Bajaj Markets app which is available on Play Store and App Store or by visiting the website on www.bajajfinservmarkets.in.

