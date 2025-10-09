VMPL

Dubai [UAE], October 9: GFS Developments has announced the launch of Coventry Residence, a new residential project located in Dubai Industrial City, adding to the city's growing pipeline of affordable housing developments. The project, which is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2027, is set to deliver a total of 163 units, comprising 145 studios and 18 one-bedroom apartments, with prices starting from AED 450,080.

The development is designed to combine affordability with lifestyle features, offering residents access to a range of community amenities. Coventry Residence will include a rooftop outdoor cinema, yoga and meditation center, landscaped podium gardens, a swimming pool, fitness center, indoor games area, children's play spaces, a poolside fireplace, and dedicated zones for barbecues and gatherings. The project will also feature a multipurpose hall and clubhouse to encourage social interaction among residents.

Strategically located within Dubai Industrial City, Coventry Residence benefits from strong connectivity to major highways, with direct access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road. The project is within close reach of the new Metro Express Line, set to be accessible in just seven minutes, while Dubai Parks can be reached in 10 minutes and Al Maktoum International Airport in 15 minutes. The location, according to the developer, has been chosen to serve a rising demand from professionals and families seeking affordable yet well-connected housing options in Dubai.

"Coventry Residence is not just another project in our portfolio; it represents a strategic investment opportunity in one of Dubai's fastest-growing communities," said Michael Collings, General Manager of GFS Developments. "With its competitive pricing, flexible payment plan, and long-term rental potential, this development is designed to appeal equally to end-users and investors seeking strong value and reliable returns."

The payment structure introduced for Coventry Residence is aimed at widening accessibility to buyers, offering a flexible plan that begins with a 5% booking fee, followed by 15% within the first month. Subsequent installments will be spread across 60 months, with 1% due each month covering both pre-handover and post-handover stages, and a final 20% due upon completion. A three-year post-handover plan has also been incorporated to support end-users and investors seeking long-term affordability and return on investment.

GFS Developments, which has been operating in the UAE real estate market for more than a decade, said Coventry Residence reflects its ongoing focus on building mid-market residential projects that deliver value to both investors and end-users. The company emphasized that the development responds to Dubai's rising demand for accessible property ownership, particularly at a time when rental rates across the city continue to increase.

International star Karol Sevilla, who attended the groundbreaking ceremony, added: "Dubai has always been a symbol of dreams becoming reality, and Coventry Residence captures that same spirit. It's not only about building apartments, but about creating a vibrant community where people can live, connect, and thrive. I am honored to be part of this launch and to celebrate a project that brings opportunity and inspiration to so many."

With its combination of pricing, payment flexibility, amenities, and location advantages, Coventry Residence is expected to draw interest from both local residents and international buyers seeking an entry point into Dubai's competitive property market.

