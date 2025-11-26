VMPL

New Delhi [India], Novemver 26: Giftex's upcoming auction, titled 'Modern and Contemporary Art Auction', will showcase a unique amalgamation of Modern and Contemporary Indian Art from the works of the nation's most renowned artists. Each artwork reflects the diverse and ever-changing artistic landscape in the country over the past decades.

The auction that takes place on 27-28 Nov, 2025 will feature modern masters such as William Daniell RA, Jamini Roy, M. V. Dhurandhar, Nandalal Bose, K Laxma Goud, Krishen Khanna, T Vaikuntam, K. H. Ara, Himmat Shah and Lalu Prasad Shaw. Alongside them, the contemporary section highlights works by Ajay Dhandre, Suryakant Lokhande, Baiju Parthan, the duo Thukral & Tagra, Bose Krishnamachari, Satish Mane, Mousumi Biswas, Bharti Prajapati, Vinod Sharma and Paresh Maity.

"This auction is a celebration of India's artistic journey, its evolution, its experimentation, and its timeless mastery," said Manoj Mansukhani, Director - Marketing at Giftex. "Our aim is to bring collectors closer to works that not only define eras but also spark new conversations about modern and contemporary expression."

Featured on the cover of the catalogue (lot no. 174) is a serene masterpiece by Paresh Maity, titled 'Life and Light II', estimated to sell at INR 10,00,000 - 15,00,000. This still-life captures a bowl of fresh oranges placed near a sunlit window, with the soft glow setting the tone. A deep blue vase holding delicate pink blossoms adds a gentle contrast, making the composition feel intimate and inviting, celebrating simple beauty in everyday moments. The work was executed in 2005.

Another highlight of the auction is lot no. 234, titled 'Hornbills' by Senaka Senanayake. It presents a lively row of birds perched closely together on a branch in bright and flowing colours. The artist builds a rhythmic pattern through their forms, set against a backdrop of abstracted foliage and light. Executed in oil on canvas in 2003, this artwork is estimated to be acquired for INR 10,00,000 - 15,00,000.

A unique inclusion (lot no. 205) is an abstracted sculpture by the renowned Indian sculptor Himmat Shah. It depicts a tall and stylised figure with a simplified face and a body marked by intricate carved patterns. Its earthy tones and handmade texture give it a grounded presence balancing strength and subtlety. Cast in bronze, it can be acquired for INR 8,00,000 - 12,00,000.

Lot no. 156 is a creation by Krishen Khanna in oil pastel on paper. It captures two band members in their striking uniforms, seen in a moment of pause. The textured strokes with rich, contrasting colours bring out the energy that defines these musicians, a subject the artist has returned to throughout his career. This artwork is estimated to sell at INR 8,00,000 - 12,00,000.

Also featured is a compelling work by contemporary artist Mahirwan Mamtani, titled 'Centrovision Mask A'. Composed of geometric forms, the work creates a mask-like face that feels otherworldly. Carefully arranged circles, triangles, and radiating patterns draw the viewer into its hypnotic gaze. Executed in acrylic on woodcut, the work is estimated to be acquired for INR 8,00,000 - 10,00,000.

The Modern and Contemporary Art Auction will be conducted online at www.giftex.in. Bidders are invited to preview the full catalogue and register for participation.

