Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

VMPL

Faridabad (Haryana) [India]/ Washington [US], November 13: Give Life Foundation, a U.S.-based Section 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding access to life-saving bone marrow transplants, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Amrita Hospital Faridabad, Asia's largest premier private healthcare institution. This partnership aims to strengthen India's bone marrow donor registry and launch a nationwide "Swab for Life" campaign to encourage voluntary donor registrations.

Also Read | Is Anirudh Ravichander Dating Kavya Maran? 'King' Music Composer Sparks Dating Rumours With Sunrisers Hyderabad Co-Owner After Duo Get Spotted Strolling Through New York Streets (SEE PIC).

The MOU was signed by Dr. Bart S. Fisher, Chairman of the Give Life Foundation, and Dr Sanjeev Singh, Medical Director, representing Amrita Hospital Faridabad, in the presence of Dr. Ashutosh Sharma, Dr. Pravas Mishra, and Dr. Sanjaanaa Jon, who has been instrumental in bridging international healthcare collaboration and social advocacy.

A Global Commitment to Saving Lives

Also Read | 'Delhi Crime Season 3' OTT Release: Shefali Shah Returns for a Dark New Case As Netflix Sets Premiere Date - Details Inside.

The agreement underscores the urgent need for expanding India's bone marrow registry. With approximately 1.2 million individuals diagnosed with blood disorders annually and fewer than seven million registered stem cell donors, the gap remains critical. The Swab for Life campaign will raise awareness, build voluntary donor databases, and facilitate patient access to marrow transplants through education and outreach.

"This collaboration marks a milestone in global healthcare partnership," said Dr. Bart S. Fisher, Chairman of Give Life Foundation. "Our mission is to ensure that every patient--regardless of geography or background--has access to life-saving treatment. Together with Amrita Hospital, we are bringing the world closer to a shared humanitarian goal envisioned by Amma: compassion in action."

https://youtu.be/JMgsxQo-C_0?si=NJ7oBbEr0XyyxAj7

Representing Amrita Hospital, Ram Ganapathi expressed,

"Amrita Hospital is deeply honored to partner with the Give Life Foundation in this transformative initiative. This collaboration reflects Amma's vision of serving humanity through science, compassion, and global unity."

Dr. Ashutosh Sharma, Medical Superintendent at Amrita Hospital, added,

"India urgently needs a stronger donor network. With this MOU, we hope to create an ecosystem where awareness, education, and access meet at the intersection of care and compassion."

Dr. Pravas Mishra, Head of the Department of Hematology and BMT, emphasized,

"The Swab for Life campaign can save countless lives. It's a vital step in making bone marrow transplantation accessible to every Indian patient in need."

Dr. Sanjaanaa Jon, Global Ambassador for Give Life Foundation and founder of PACT and the H2OMovement, highlighted the broader humanitarian message:

"This MOU exemplifies the power of collaboration and kindness. It's about creating a ripple of life--uniting the world through empathy and collective responsibility."

Shared Vision and Implementation

The Swab for Life campaign is set to be formally launched in Amrita Hospital Faridabad in 2026, aligning with Amma's humanitarian vision of a global family working together for the betterment of all. Give Life Foundation will spearhead funding and advocacy efforts in both India and the United States, while Amrita Hospital will ensure best-in-class clinical care and patient education standards.

Together, both institutions reaffirm their shared mission -- to bring hope, healing, and life to those who need it most.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)