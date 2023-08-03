PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited (Glenmark), a leading, integrated, research-led, global pharmaceutical company has joined hands with OMRON Healthcare India, the Indian arm of the Japanese global leader in home blood pressure monitoring and solutions for cardiovascular disease management, to raise awareness on measuring blood pressure at home from the age of 18.

The lack of specific guidelines on the right age to begin blood pressure screening has led to neglect in initiating checks, leaving many individuals vulnerable to hypertension and its complications. In response to this critical issue, Glenmark initiated discussions with 94 cardiologists across India, leading to a unanimous consensus that 18 is the ideal age to commence blood pressure screening. This expert consensus statement was published in the Journal of the Association of Physicians of India (JAPI) in 2020[i].

Glenmark and OMRON Healthcare India's collaboration, named as "Take Charge @18" initiative, comprises of generating effective communication to enhance awareness around the cause via incorporating an inlay card into every OMRON Blood Pressure monitor sold in India. The message conveys the importance of initiating blood pressure screening at the right age which is 18 years. The objective is to encourage patients and care givers who come across this inlay card to sensitize at least four family members of or above the age of 18 to start monitoring their blood pressure and make it a part of their health regime. This message will also be seamlessly integrated into the OMRON Connect app, ensuring it reaches all its subscribers and also on OMRON social media and websites.

The impact of this awareness campaign will be extended further by reaching out to around 92,000 healthcare professionals (HCPs). This broader approach aims to further foster early screening of blood pressure and create a wider impact on hypertension awareness. With a staggering goal to raise awareness among ten crore Indians, this collaboration underscores Glenmark's dedication to combating hypertension through 'Take Charge @18' and fostering a healthier society and also OMRON's commitment to realise its vision of "Going for Zero" focusing on preventive healthcare to reduce incidents of hypertension-led events to realise zero heart attacks and zero brain strokes.

Speaking about this collaboration, Alok Malik, Executive Vice President & Head of India Formulations, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., said, "As leaders in hypertension therapy, we are dedicated to making a positive impact on public health. Our collaboration with OMRON Healthcare India is a testament to our commitment to raise awareness about hypertension and early blood pressure screening. There has been a concerning rise in the incidence of hypertension among young adults in India, with about 10-30%ii of young adults (

