New Delhi [India], June 30: The Global Chess League, a joint venture between Tech Mahindra and FIDE, which is currently in progress in Dubai, is witnessing a phenomenal response from fans on its Metaverse platform 'GCLverse'.

By Wednesday, June 28th, the platform had received 1.5 lakh visits. Chess fans all around the world are responding incredibly well to GCLverse. Daily visits peaked at about 28,000, and concurrent visits surpassed 10,000, demonstrating the platform's rising engagement among fans worldwide. Chess has reached a crucial turning point with the launch of the GCLverse platform, which aims to increase fan engagement and the game's appeal to a wider audience.

Nagaraj Padmanabhan, an ardent chess fan using GCLverse, said, "The Global Chess League has been an amazing experience for me and my son. We both enjoy coming here and watching the games live, and even after we return home, we still enjoy watching the games on GCLverse. It really gives the game of chess a great level of engagement."

The platform provides three main activities to enhance user engagement: watching live matches, learning about the league, teams, and players, and playing chess. Additionally, it includes features like the GCL Hall of Fame, a photo gallery of players and teams, and a GCL museum, which offers fans comprehensive information about the league.

Jagdish Mitra, Chairperson of the Global Chess League Board, said, "We are thrilled to see our digital platform receive such an incredible response. By leveraging next-generation technology to make chess more accessible to players worldwide, we hope to increase the game's diversity and inclusivity through GCLverse. The launch of the Metaverse platform is a significant step forward in promoting the sport and enhancing fan experience."

