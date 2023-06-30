Mumbai, June 30: The Sony MDR-MV1 headphones are now available for purchase in India. It is aimed at professional sound engineers and musicians.

Additionally, the company has launched the Sony C-80 Uni-directional microphone. It is designed for home studios. You can use it to record vocals, instruments, vlogging, and podcasting.

Sony MDR-MV1 Headphones Specs

The new headphones offer precise sound object positioning in a 360-degree space, hi-resolution audio, and a wide frequency range.

The Sony MDR-MV1 headphones feature a comfortable design and weigh just 233g. They come with a high-quality replaceable 2.5m cable and stereo mini-jack adapter.

The Open back, dynamic headphones come with a 40mm driver unit, 100 dB/mW sensitivities (dB/mW), and 5 Hz – 80,000 Hz (IEC) frequency response.

"As the demand for spatial sound and high-quality streaming music services increases, there is a need for headphones that can adapt and enhance these immersive experiences. Sony’s rich audio heritage is evident in the launch of the MDR-MV1, a versatile and stylish option for home or studio use. These headphones prioritize comfort, showcase Sony’s craftsmanship, and offer long-lasting durability while allowing users to accurately reproduce sounds as the artist intended," said Shohei Toyoda, Head of Audio Business, Sony India.

Sony C-80 Uni-directional microphone Specs

The new Uni-directional condenser microphone features a noise-elimination construction and dual diaphragm configuration. It can effectively suppress boomy low frequencies and noise.

The Sony C-80 Uni-directional microphone comes with a 20Hz-20Khz frequency response, more than 125.5dB dynamic range, 81.5dB signal-to-noise ratio, and more than 138dB SPL ax Input Sound Pressure level/

The compact mic measures 40mm x 158 mm and weighs 215g. It comes with an XLR-3-12C (Male) connector.

Sony MDR-MV1 Headphones, Sony C-80 Uni-Directional Microphone Price

The Sony MDR-MV1 headphones are priced at Rs 39,990. On the other hand, the C-80 microphone is priced at Rs 49,990. Sales will start on July 3rd.

