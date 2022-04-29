New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI/SRV): India Institute of Patent and Trademark, Delhi, celebrated World Intellectual Property Day on 26th April 2022.

An online virtual event was conducted with speakers from 9 different countries.

The event was initiated by Kirtiman Sharma and Cheshta Sharma, founders of Indian Institute of Patent and Trademark.

World Intellectual Property Day is acknowledged annually on 26 April. The event was established by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in 2000 to raise awareness of IPR.

The topic chosen for World Intellectual Property Day 2022 is 'IP and Youth Innovating for a Better Future'. Across the globe, young people are stepping up to innovation challenges, using their energy and ingenuity, curiosity and creativity to steer a course towards a better future.

World Intellectual Property Day is an opportunity for young people to find out how IP rights can support their goals, help transform their ideas into reality, generate income, create jobs and make a positive impact on the world around them.

Cheshta Sharma, representing India narrated the growth story of India giving statistics of increase of patent filings in India. Jessica Zimberlin, represented US discussed inventorship and ownership by using case study. Wissam El Amilfrom Lebanon discussed briefly how Ukraine war impacted the domain of Intellectual Property Rights in his country.

Gabriel Marcuzzo Cavalheiro Rio de Janeiro, Brazil talked on the role of crypto currency and its impacts in the domain of IPR.Gurbir Singh Sidhu , Canada talked about an Intellectual Property Clinic providing IPR services at a cheaper price so that people can enjoy the benefits arising out it.

Md. Belal Hossen Bangladesh talked about the domestic laws related to IPR of his country and new changes in patent law. Rosena Nhlabasti, Qatar and Mercy M from Kenya talked about challenges in their respective countries. Final speaker Amy from US give out different resources for attendees to how to gain in-depth knowledge of IPR.

Session was attended by IP Professional around the globe and moderated by Sheeza Malik, IIPTA and Zixuan Wang, Partner Kommit LLP.

The event witnessed global unification and corporation in area of Intellectual Property. The event was great success with the support of World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and Indian Institute Of Patent and Trademark (IIPTA) who work in awareness of IP.

Event Website - https://www.iipta.com/world-ip-day-2022/

Company Website - https://www.iipta.com/

You Tube - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V47n1GkRtYI

