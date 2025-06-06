VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 6: In a landmark move toward positioning India as the Responsible Fashion Business Capital of the World by 2030, the International Fashion Business Exchange Council (IFBEC) officially launched its National Mission Committee (NMC) today at the World Trade Center, Mumbai, commemorating World Environment Day with a renewed commitment to sustainable fashion and circular economy leadership.

The inaugural ceremony witnessed the presence of Roop Rashi Mahapatra, CEO, KVIC. Also present were top executives and veterans from leading industry powerhouses including Reliance Industries, Bestsellers, WTC, United Way Mumbai, IDH and numerous change makers across fashion, academia, Government and civil society.

The National Mission Committee (NMC) will serve as the strategic body for the IFBEC initiative, driving national and international collaboration to align India's fashion industry with global sustainability goals. With representation from policy makers, trade leaders, green innovators and grassroots champions, the NMC will guide critical initiatives on:

* Circular fashion and green textile innovation

* International trade alignment for sustainable growth

* SME and artisan empowerment for global market access

* Institutional finance and regulatory frameworks for responsible production

"India, by its very culture, is inherently circular. It is time we reclaim that narrative. Textile waste is not waste -- it is a resource waiting to be transformed. But true impact lies beyond policy papers and seminar halls; it begins on the ground, with people. Let us first spark a movement -- only then will meaningful regulation follow." said Smt. Roop Rashi Mahapatra, CEO, KVIC

"The formation of the National Mission Committee marks a decisive step toward measurable action in textile sustainability and circularity. More than just a committee, it is a call to unite industry, institutions, and innovators under a common vision. It affirms that sustainability is a shared responsibility--and our collective commitment to ensure Indian textiles not only inspire through craftsmanship, but also endure responsibly in harmony with the planet." said Neha Gupta, Founder, IFBEC

The event highlighted the urgent need for cross-sector collaboration in the face of climate change, environmental degradation, and the fast-paced dynamics of global fashion commerce.

Harshavardhan Chauhan, founding visionary of Bharat YEF, a key advocate of ethical fashion, remarked, "This isn't just about fabric -- it's about the future. Circularity is our return to dharma, where waste becomes wisdom and progress respects the planet. India must not remain the factory of the world, but become its future. This policy is not a document -- it's a declaration that Bharat will no longer be stitched into someone else's value chain."

As the world watches for sustainable leadership, the NMC's launch marks the beginning of a national journey that will redefine India's industrial narrative -- from volume to value, from waste to wealth, from tradition to innovation. On this World Environment Day, we have drawn the line -- for action, for accountability and for a sustainable future.

About IFBEC

The International Fashion Business Exchange Council (IFBEC) is a social enterprise aimed at uniting government, industry, academia, and civil society to create a resilient and regenerative fashion ecosystem. By 2030, IFBEC envisions India as the global epicenter of responsible, inclusive and innovative fashion business.

