Gurugram, June 06: Somnath, a 40-year-old man from Hisar, Haryana, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday for allegedly raping children and creating, uploading, browsing, collecting, and exchanging child sexual abuse material online. The CBI found that Somnath, who has been physically disabled since birth, lured minor girls to his Common Service Centre (CSC) with treats, raped and sexually assaulted them inside the shop, recorded the acts, and used the videos to blackmail the victims by threatening to make the footage viral. He stored the material in his email and sold some videos to porn websites.

The investigation began when the CBI detected abusive content linked to Somnath through Interpol’s International Child Sexual Exploitation (ICSE) database and Google’s cyber tipline, revealing multiple recent instances of sexual abuse against minors in Hansi. On June 3, the CBI searched his home, seized incriminating digital evidence, and identified several survivors, all girls who had recently been harmed. Agra Horror: Man Rapes 5-Year-Old Girl Inside Temple in Uttar Pradesh, Arrested As Disturbing Video of Sex Assault Surfaces.

Somnath was well-known in the village for running the CSC, which was meant to provide government services but was misused to target children. Neither survivors nor their families had reported the crimes before the CBI’s intervention. The CBI handled the investigation discreetly, questioning survivors and their families in secret to avoid alerting the suspect. Lucknow Rape Horror: Toddler Kidnapped, Gang-Raped in Uttar Pradesh, Left Unconscious Under Chandanagar Metro Bridge.

Somnath, who lost the use of both legs to polio as a child, lived alone after his parents’ death and was considered friendly by villagers, which helped him avoid suspicion. He has been charged under multiple sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the Information Technology Act for his crimes.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

