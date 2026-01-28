VMPL

Dubai [UAE], January 28: Global superstars are beginning to arrive in Dubai ahead of the highly anticipated Dubai Mall Global Fashion Awards, with Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan leading the glittering line-up and due to jet in shortly.

Also en route to Dubai are some of the world's most influential fashion figures, including internationally acclaimed couture designer Reem Acra, luxury fashion icon Brunello Cucinelli, and senior leadership from the Armani Group, with the ceremony paying special tribute to Giorgio Armani, Chairman and CEO of the Armani Group, represented by Giuseppe Marsocci.

Promising to be one of the region's biggest and most prestigious fashion awards events ever, the Dubai Mall Global Fashion Awards will take place at Armani Dubai, bringing together global celebrities, designers, industry leaders, and tastemakers for an unforgettable evening celebrating excellence in fashion.

A major highlight of the night will be a live fashion show staged on a specially constructed 43-metre-long runway, designed exclusively for the awards and set against the iconic backdrop of Downtown Dubai.

The awards form part of the Dubai Mall Festival of Fashion, a two-day celebration of global style, creativity, and innovation, taking place across multiple venues and experiences within The Dubai Mall.

