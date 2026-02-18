PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18: Globe Civil Projects India Limited, an EPC-focused infrastructure company, has announced its unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025, as approved by its Board of Directors.

Also Read | Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for California: Powerful Storm System Triggers Evacuations and Road Closures Across Los Angeles and Long Beach.

The Company continued to demonstrate stable operational execution during the period, supported by progress across ongoing projects and disciplined cost management within its Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) operations.

Key Financial Highlights - (Standalone)

Also Read | Unitree Go1: Know Features and Price of China-Made Robotic Dog.

9M FY26

- Total Income: ₹2481.37 Million

- Profit Before Tax (PBT): ₹ 233.45 Million

- Net Profit: ₹175.67 Million

- Net Profit Margin (NPM): ~7.07%

- Earnings Per Share (EPS): ₹3.23

Q3 FY26

- Total Income: ₹937.57 Million

- Profit Before Tax (PBT): ₹79.96 Million

- Net Profit: ₹65.28 Million

- Net Profit Margin (NPM): ~6.96%

- Earnings Per Share (EPS): ₹1.10

Key Financial Highlights - (Consolidated)

9M FY26

- Total Income: ₹2645.70 Million

- Profit Before Tax (PBT): ₹ 233.19 Million

- Net Profit: ₹175.41 Million

- Net Profit Margin (NPM): 6.63%

- Earnings Per Share (EPS): 3.23

Q3 FY26 Highlights

- Total Income: ₹1020.91 Million

- Profit Before Tax (PBT): ₹79.84 Million

- Net Profit: ₹65.16 Million

- Net Profit Margin (NPM): 6.37%

- Earnings Per Share (EPS): 1.10

Mr. Vipul Khurana, Managing Director, Globe Civil Projects Limited, said:

"The performance during the quarter and the nine-month period reflects the Company's continued focus on disciplined execution, effective cost management, and steady progress across its EPC projects. Despite a dynamic operating environment, we were able to maintain stable revenues and profitability through prudent project selection and efficient resource utilization."

"We remain committed to strengthening our execution capabilities, improving working capital efficiency, and selectively pursuing opportunities aligned with our risk framework. With an improving project pipeline and a strong focus on operational discipline, we are cautiously optimistic about sustaining growth momentum in the coming periods."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)