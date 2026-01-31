VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 31:GM Modular curated a powerful cinematic evening in Mumbai with a special screening of Border 2 at Maison PVR, Jio World Drive Mall, BKC, bringing together over 400 CISF jawans along with architects and dealers. The initiative was conceptualised as a tribute to the courage, discipline, and service of India's security forces, while also strengthening GM Modular's long-standing engagement with the architecture and design community through a shared cultural experience.

The event was graced by actor Ahan Shetty along with his co-star actress Anya Singh, whose presence amplified the patriotic sentiment associated with the film. Following the screening for CISF jawans, Ahan Shetty and Anya Singh arrived at the venue via the GM Luxury Showroom on wheels bus wrapped in Border 2 theme. Rooted in GM Modular's 'Nation First' value, the special screening was envisioned as a mark of respect for the men who safeguard the country, using cinema as a powerful medium to acknowledge service, sacrifice, and national pride.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Jayanth Jain, CEO, GM Modular, said, "At GM Modular, we have always believed that a brand's responsibility goes beyond products and market presence. This special screening was our heartfelt attempt to honour the CISF jawans who stand at the forefront of national security and protect the country with unwavering dedication. At the same time, bringing together architects and dealers reflects our commitment to nurturing relationships with those who contribute significantly to India's infrastructure and growth. Through this initiative, we wanted to create a shared moment rooted in respect, gratitude, and purpose."

Through this thoughtfully curated initiative, GM Modular reaffirmed its commitment to purpose-driven brand engagements, seamlessly blending national pride, cinema, and meaningful industry collaboration into one impactful evening.

