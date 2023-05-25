PNN

New Delhi [India], May 25: GM Modular, one of leading Indian home electrical and automation companies is now setting its footprints in Sri Lanka. GM Modular was founded in 2002 and is known for some revolutionary products like switches, LED lights, fans, home automation, switchgear, wires, cables, pipes, and much more. In a short span of time, GM has been able to create a benchmark in the industry with a wide range of innovative products across different verticals. GM has expanded geographically and today the brand is present across UAE, Spain, Switzerland, East & South Africa, Nepal and many other countries.

GM Modular announced its launch in Sri Lanka on 23rd May, 2023 with an exclusive partnership with former Sri Lankan cricketer and politician - Arjuna Ranatunga. Regarded as the pioneer who lifted the Sri Lankan cricket team from underdog status to a leading force in the cricketing world, Ranatunga led the team to a world cup victory in 1996. GM Modular has now confirmed their partnership with Arjuna Ranatunga who will be their exclusive channel partner for Sri Lanka.

"Sri Lanka is a beautiful country and is witnessing positive economic development and growth despite the challenges faced during covid. Moreover there are a lot of developments in the real estate and construction industry which have fuelled the demand for home electrical products. We are extremely excited to launch in Sri Lanka. As neighbouring nations we have similar culture and taste and I am confident our products will be widely loved and accepted. To add to this we could not have thought of anyone better to partner with, other than Arjuna Ranatunga who is considered a legend not only in Sri Lanka, but also worldwide. With his expertise and understanding of the Sri Lankan market, we are confident that we will be able to make our innovative home electrical products to all and make lives convenient and comfortable." said Jayanth Jain, CEO & MD, GM Modular.

Arjuna Ranatunga quoted "I have personally had the opportunity to experience some of the highly innovative products from GM. They have a huge range of switches, lights, fans and other products and what I was really impressed with is the emphasis on design and quality of each and every product. There is a huge appetite for such quality products in Sri Lanka and I am excited to partner with GM to make their products available to our people. This is the first step in our commitment to make such innovative products available in Sri Lanka and I am also confident that this partnership will open up new partnerships and associations between the 2 countries."

