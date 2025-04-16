PNN

New Delhi [India], April 16: Global -- Go Dharmic brought the world together in an unprecedented spiritual gathering on April 12, 2025, hosting the largest online celebration of Chalisas for peace, Hanuman Janmotsav ever held. Broadcast live in partnership with Shemaroo Bhakti, the global satsang united thousands of voices across continents for 108 recitations of the Hanuman Chalisa, chanted in devotion and solidarity.

This historic event was streamed live to millions via YouTube and digital platforms, transforming homes into sacred spaces and amplifying Go Dharmic's central mission: "Love All, Feed All, Serve All."

The celebration featured a remarkable lineup of devotional artists including Padma Shri Anup Jalota, Krishna Das, Nina Rao, Cassa Mae, Hema Sardesai, and many more each lending their voice to inspire collective prayer, healing, and inner strength through music.

Aligned with the spirit of Hanuman Ji, the symbol of service, courage, and humility, the event also supported Go Dharmic's global food relief efforts.

Through the collective generosity of participants and supporters, the event raised over Rs23 lakhs, empowering the charity to serve thousands of hot meals to vulnerable individuals and families in need.

This is compassion in action -- a demonstration of what becomes possible when spiritual intention is combined with social responsibility.

"Hanuman Janmotsav 2025 served as a powerful reminder of what's possible when we unite with open hearts. To witness people from all over the world coming together to celebrate and support Go Dharmic's mission is truly inspiring. We are deeply grateful to everyone who joined hands with us to make a meaningful difference."

-- Hanuman Dass, Founder of Go Dharmic

Viewers and devotees joined from over 40 countries, including India, the United Kingdom, the United States, South Africa, the UAE, and beyond -- all united by a shared intention of peace, love, and service.

Go Dharmic's Hanuman Janmotsav 2025 is not just a festival -- it is a movement for global well-being, built on ancient wisdom and modern compassion.

While this celebration marked a significant milestone, Go Dharmic's work continues every day -- feeding the hungry, responding to disasters, supporting education, and promoting non-violence through acts of kindness.

To know more about Go Dharmic please visit their website- www.godharmic.com

