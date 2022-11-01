New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): There is no greater comfort than finding practical and easy solutions for real everyday challenges in life.

Solves that promise to make life a bit more comfortable, and a lot more relaxed. In all honesty (because we often don't admit it), the joy of a utilitarian hack is unmatched!

Also Read | UP Metro Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for Assistant Manager, Junior Engineer and Other Posts, Apply Online at lmrcl.com.

It is this sheer bliss of discovering easy, hassle-free hacks for real travel woes that Goibibo aims to extend to its users through its new Goibibo Merchandise - that is ridiculously practical. And, if travel is on the cards in the coming weeks, then you cannot give this read a miss. You can always thank us later (and you sure will!).

Hack #1: Do not carry much preference for flying in the middle seat? While you are reading this, our heart says a resounding yes. As you fear being sandwiched in a middle seat-with no room to rest your arms, there is a practical yet ridiculous solution from Goibibo. Goibibo's easy-to-carry ArmWrest has been designed to make space and to welcome comfort for middle-seat flyers by allowing its users to keep their arms/elbows comfortably.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Transfer News: Barcelona Face Competition From Inter Miami for Argentine’s Signing.

It is a solve for any elbow fights (or those silent scowls) in the craft. So, if you ever did mark your territory on the school table while you shared the desk with your mate, or ever marked your side of the bed as you shared the bed with your sibling - then you will know the joy that this armrest will bring to you too. This is your chance to claim your space, your way!

Hack #2: Knowing that you have misplaced your boarding pass a few minutes before boarding - is probably the 100th nightmare we all fear about! It's dreadful to even think of a situation like this. In fact, one thing that we all have been there and done that too - is looking for the boarding pass or travel documents for the nth time at the airport.

Taking airport fashion to another level, Goibibo's exclusive and specially customized t-shirt design, PockeTee-comes with as many pockets as you need to keep travel essentials within arm's reach. Everything that you need handy and in quick access at the airport can be stocked or kept in this PockeTee. It is your personal evil eye for airport nightmares.

Apart from the armrest and the unconventional Pocketee, this 'ridiculously practical merchandise', has also been packaged with unique and unthinkable travel accessories and gear. It includes a 'Go-Go kit' for hikers and trekkers-with a kit of necessary tools for morning routine; and Hoardor, a handy bag for all toiletries.

To launch the kit, Goibibo has roped in The Great Khali and comedian Aakash Gupta to introduce the kit and its components through a quirky and eccentric narrative while highlighting the many benefits that the kit offers. The kit will be available to Indian travellers through a social media contest hosted on Goibibo's Instagram page.

Below are the links to the videos:

youtu.be/mvcaEfVCutk

youtu.be/9ILLongaBMo

goibibo, is India's second largest OTA brand, that provides range of options for flight ticketing, hotel bookings, train ticketing, bus ticketing, inter-city cabs and ancillary travel offerings. Through its mobile app and website, travellers can search, plan and book a wide range of travel services.

The brand's core differentiator is in the value-based and traveller-first offerings that promises an elevated user experience and superior value for all travellers.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)