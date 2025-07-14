PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 14: IDeA World College, widely known as one of India's premier design schools, was the only academic institution invited to exhibit at D-Arc Build 2025--India's leading design and architecture exposition held in Bangalore in late June. The college's student showcases attracted over 4,000 visitors, reflecting growing industry engagement with emerging design talent.

IDeA exhibited off student work in three areas: fashion design, graphic design, and interior design. Both visitors and peers were interested in the exhibits, and many people applauded the students' work for being creative and high quality.

The college's founder, Thomas Abraham, a noted architect and designer with multiple international accolades, delivered the keynote address and also served on the jury panel for the Maestro Award, which recognizes excellence in architectural and interior design in India over the past year.

One of the best things about IDeA's presentation at the expo was the Gold Fashion Collection from designer Thomas Abraham's Spring 2025 line. The collection was shown on the last day of the festival and was made with the help of IDeA's fashion students and interns. The audience really liked the presentation, and it was widely thought to be one of the most talked-about parts of the three-day event.

D-Arc Build 2025 brought together prominent personalities from across South India in the field of architectural design. The fashion show, in particular, offered architects and interior designers a fresh perspective, allowing them to step into a different creative world. It opened their eyes to evolving trends and cultural shifts, helping them understand design through a new lens--one shaped by movement, emotion, and the pulse of today's world.

