Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Mount Alterra, a project developed by Hiranandani Communities is located at Khandala- a quick get-away near Mumbai.

It comprises of lush green 22 acres of golf course known as 'Golf County'. An elite 'Golf Classics' Championship Tournament was held on 27th and 28th November 2021 for golfers. The two-day event was hosted by Hiranandani Communities.

Teeing off shotgun style, 9-holes, 36 golfers made an astounding start to the proceedings at Mount Alterra Golf County. The tournament had a total of 117 players, spread over 4 rounds, had a fine mix of MSME owners, business heads of major conglomerates, and professional golfers. Enjoyed by one and all, the time is taken for a golfer to complete the 9-holes ranges between 90 to 110 minutes.

Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani- CMD- Hiranandani Communities said- "As wellness-oriented lifestyle gains traction post the Covid pandemic, the elite sports enthusiasts were thrilled about the golf championship conducted at scenic Mount Alterra project in Khandala. An exclusive golf course is one of the significant retreat amenities conceptualized and designed to cater the preferences of affluent homebuyers. Today, it is considered as a second home vacation project that will soon morph into tomorrow's first home destination with slew of infrastructure projects redefining the real estate landscape."

Nestled between the natural green mountains, the Mount Alterra Golf County course offers a scintillating and majestic view of Khandala. Par-3 for all holes with a total yardage of 1159, the golf course is replete with water hazards, sand traps, mounds, a small rock formation and breezy winds. In the words of participant Golfers, "the Golf County course is surrounded by valleys and beautiful environs, the course deceptively easy, but its unique features make it difficult to master. A fun filled challenge for those looking for something different."

The 'Golf Classics' Tournament is just a glimpse into the beautifully crafted 'life in mountains' lifestyle awaiting at Mount Alteraa, Khandala. Golf County propounds the unique escapade of playing golf in a picturesque land - bringing business, living and pleasure together. It is one of the rare and best golf courses developed at a higher altitude amidst the mesmerizing mountains peaks strategically located off the Mumbai-Pune highway.

To check out the golf course and play when it is at its best; we propose that you book the early morning slot to play, unwind and then relax at our 'The Golf County' course. To register for a round of golf, call +91-22-48963399

