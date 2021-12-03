Gurugram, December 3: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his father on Tuesday in Gurugram's Arjun Nagar. According to reports, the accused, identified as Neeraj, asked his father for money to buy drugs but the latter refused to do so, following which the accused stabbed a stabbed him with a pair of scissors. The accused's elder brother, who was not at home, was altered about the incident by their neighbours. On reaching home, he found his father lying in a pool of blood and filed a complaint in the matter. Punjab: 'Drug-Addict' Kills Father in Amritsar After He Refuses to Give Money; Case Registered.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the accused's elder brother, who is also the complainant in the case, said that Neeraj was addicted to drugs and gambling, and regularly asked for money for the same. A case was registered under section 302 (Murder) of the Indian Penal Code at New Colony Police station on the complaint of accused's elder brother and investigation was launched. Himachal Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills 75-Year-Old Father Over Money Dispute in Kangra, Arrested.

The accused was arrested on Wednesday from Khandsa Mandi area. ACP Preet Pal Sangwan reportedly said that the accused revealed that he used to take drugs and asked money from his father but when the victim refused to pay him, he stabbed him with a pair of scissors. The police reportedly have also the weapon of crime.

