New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): The Union government will execute projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore to change the infrastructure of Delhi, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, stated on Thursday.

Talking to ANI, the Union Minister stated, "I promise you that works worth Rs 1 lakh crore will be done in the coming two years; it'll change the face of entire Delhi... Under the Namami Gange scheme, we have some schemes to clean Yamuna; we are working to prevent sewage water from entering into Yamuna. But, as the Delhi government is not providing their share of money for the projects, some works are yet to be done."The Union Minister stated that the Ministry of Road and Transport is working on a project worth Rs 65,000 crore, out of which the works worth Rs 33,000 crore have already been completed.

Also Read | Shubman Gill Amongst Four Gujarat Titans Players Likely To Be Summoned By CID In INR 450 Crore Chit Fund Scam.

Gadkari informed that the Ministry of Road and Transport will complete the remaining works of 32,000 crore in the upcoming times.

He stated, "Delhi is very troubled by air pollution and traffic jams. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Road Construction has taken up and implemented many projects to free Delhi from pollution and to decongest it."

Also Read | Queens Mass Shooting: 10 Wounded After Group of Men Fires 30 Gunshots Into Crowd Outside Nightclub in New York on Same Day as New Orleans Incident, 'Not Terror Attack' Says NYPD (Watch Videos).

Gadkari further stated that the government will try to provide a solution to the pollution in Delhi.

He stated, "Our government brought electric buses, cars, and scooters--as 40 percent of Delhi's pollution is caused by fossil fuels--we brought CNG (vehicles) as well...and we will free Delhi from pollution in 5 years."

He stated that there has been a 20 per cent decline in stubble burning, which was 200 lakh tonnes burnt in states such as Punjab, Haryana, and nearby areas.

Gadkari stated that a total of 60 plants have started functioning among the 400 projects envisioned.

"There has been a 20 per cent reduction in stubble burning. This is because CNG is now being produced from this stubble, and 400 plants are being set up, with 60 of them already operational. As a result, waste will be converted to wealth, and trucks and buses will run on CNG," he said.

The Union Minister further highlighted that the government has initiated a project in Panipat, which will produce 1 lakh litres of ethanol from stubble, 150 tonnes of bio-vitamin, and 78,000 tonnes of aviation fuel. This will help reduce pollution in Delhi, and in this way, we will save on imports, create new jobs, and also improve the welfare of farmers, he stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)