In what could be a blow for Indian opener Shubman Gill, the opener is likely to be summoned by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and three more Gujarat Titans players in connection with an INR 450 crore chit fund scam. Other GT players include pacer Mohit Sharma, batter Sai Sudharsan, and all-rounder Rahul Tewatia, who could be asked to be summoned by Gujarat CID.

As reported by Ahmedabad Mirror, this development comes after the Ponzi scheme mastermind Bhupendrasinh Zala admitted during interrogation about being unable to return investments made by the cricketers, as mentioned above. Zala has been accused of planning an INR 450 crore chit-fun fund by opening several offices across Gujarat.

The report states that Gill invested INR 1.95 crore in the Ponzi scheme, while others — Mohit, Sai, and Rahul — made smaller investments. With Gill being away on national duty in Australia, the CID will call all concerned players at a later date.

As confirmed by Parikshita Rathod, Deputy Inspector General of Police (CID-Crime), Zala conned people into investing in his company BZ Financial Services promising them maximum returns. The accused, who was on the run, was arrested by authorities on December 7 and is being held in custody until January 4.

