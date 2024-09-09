PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9: A marvellous confluence of profound wisdom and joyous celebration, the Paryushan Mahaparva 2024 celebrations with Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur in the gracious presence of global spiritual master, Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji served as an opportunity for self-reflection for seekers of spirituality from across the globe. The final day of the 8-day-long festivities organized by Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur at the NSCI Dome in Worli, Mumbai, saw the attendance of the Honorable Governor of Maharashtra, C.P. Radhakrishnan, showing respect for the Jain tradition and solidarity with the community. Mangal Prabhat Lodha, the Minister of Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation for the Government of Maharashtra; Motilal Oswalji - Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd and Subhash Runwalji, founder and chairman of Runwal group were also present on this occasion.

Expressing his thoughts the Honorable Governor shared -- "I'm grateful to have attended the Paryushan Mahaparva celebrations with Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur. Paryushan is not just a Jain festival but one of humanity. It's heartening to see such a large gathering, especially youth, drawn to the wisdom of Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, who continues to spread the teachings of Shrimad Rajchandraji globally. Leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modiji work with the spirit of benefiting society, inspired by saints like Him (Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji). The 5 S program i.e. Satsang, Seva, Saddhna, Sports and Sankruti by Pujya Gurudevshri nurtures not only spiritually but also physically, mentally, and emotionally. The Mission's incredible work for both humans and animals, especially in uplifting the tribal population, is impressive, and I look forward to collaborating with them for tribal welfare."

On the occasion, Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur's mega campaign, 'Power of One,' was unveiled at the hands of the Governor in the presence of Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji and other esteemed guests. The donations in the form of clothes, groceries, utensils, toys etc. collected under this campaign were offered to various deserving NGOs in Mumbai.

The Governor and Mangal Prabhat Lodha also inaugurated the Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur's 'Joy Avenue' campaign- a community initiative celebrating the spirit of Mumbai. With support from Mangal Prabhat Lodha who holds great reverence for Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji and the Mission's social initiatives, Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur has enthusiastically undertaken the 'Joy Avenue' campaign. As a part of this initiative, curated experiences will be organized at Shrimad Rajchandraji Marg near the Opera House in South Mumbai for a Sunday, every month. People of all age groups, families and friends will gather and participate in a plethora of fun-filled sports, wellness activities, art, dance, music etc.

The sacred day of Samvatsari, was celebrated by putting the teachings of Jainism - 'Universal Compassion' into action alongwith experiencing inner cleansing through seeking forgiveness.

The Paryushan Mahaparva celebrations with Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji is an unmissable event for each and every individual who seeks to deepen their understanding of spirituality. Every programme highlight deepened the spiritual and cultural significance of the majestic festival- from elevating and electrifying 'Snatra Puja' in the mornings to devotional showcases in the evening, including the play 'Jain Dharma Ka Yashogaan'; a profound Sound Bath and Candle light meditation experience; musical presentation 'Legacy of Greatness' by the children of Shrimad Rajchandra Divinetouch and the grand celebrations of Lord Mahavir's birth.

The main highlight of all the celebrations were the soul-stirring morning and evening discourses by Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, which touched the heart of one and all. Inspired by these simple yet profound discourses, which deepened their understanding of religion, thousands of attendees and millions who joined regularly online, strengthened their commitment to living more meaningful lives.

Another impactul segment was the fireside panel 'Ritual to Spiritual' where 5 young achievers came together to share experiences and stories of transformation under Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji's guidance. That evening was also attended by renowned entrepreneurs, Anupam Mittal of People Group and Shaadi.com and Prashant Pitti of EaseMyTrip.

Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur's Mission Statement- 'Realise one's true Self and serve others selflessly' inspired by Pujya Gurudevshri's vision, reflected in the launches of various initiatives during the Paryushan 2024 Celebrations.

The launch of 'SRMD Courses' in the presence of Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji was done by renowned film producer Ronnie Screwvala, UBS Bank Head and marathon runner Mickey Doshi, NVIDIA Corporation board member Dr. Aarti Shah, Navneet Education Ltd. Managing Director Sunil Gala, and celebrated author Amish Tripathi. These courses, based on timeless spiritual knowledge, beautifully balance the five dimensions of life--physical, mental, familial, social, and spiritual-- will become tools for participants to attain complete well-being and fulfillment.

Under the 'Mission Africa' project, charitable work will be carried out in 16 African countries on issues such as food, water, education, women's empowerment, vocational training, agricultural development, and healthcare. The 'Mission Africa' initiative was launched by the ambassadors and high commissioners representing Tanzania, Kenya, The Gambia, Rwanda, Burundi, Chad, Ethiopia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Another project, 'Shrimad Rajchandra Animal Hospital' in Malad, Mumbai,a mega facility spread across 1,00,000 sq. ft to cater to small and large animals was also announced. This hospital will serve as an advanced model for animal care offering facilities ranging from oncology, orthopedics, ophthalmology, cardiology, pathology lab, dental care to general surgery and specialised surgery.

Thus, the Paryushan festival celebrated in the presence of Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji became an opportunity for becoming spiritual from ritualistic, self awareness and also giving back to the society. Through the wisdom imparted in the discourses, thousands of seekers from across the globe deepen their understanding of religion and progress towards becoming the best versions of themselves.

About Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur

Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur is a global spiritual movement for inner transformation through wisdom, meditation and selfless service with 196 centres in five continents. The organisation is founded by Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji - enlightened master, spiritual visionary, modern-day mystic, and ardent devotee of Shrimad Rajchandraji.

Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji

Enlightened Master, spiritual visionary, modern-day mystic and humanitarian leader, Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji is the founder of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur.

An ardent devotee of Shrimad Rajchandraji, blending theory with experience and the head with the heart, Pujya Gurudevshri provides powerful and practical tools to joyfully tread the journey inward.

For media inquiries: Miloni Gandhi: +91 9082890654, Laxmi Shah: +91 9987456556Email: media.relations@srmd.org

