New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): The government has taken five more important decisions revolving around Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS).

A Primary Agricultural Credit Society (PACS) is a basic unit and the smallest cooperative credit institution in India.

There are about one lakh Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Societies present across the country. On the basis of mapping, PACS which are not functioning as fertilizer retailers will be identified and encouraged to function as retailers on the basis of feasibility in a phased manner.

PACS which is not currently functioning as Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samridhi Kendras (PMKSK) will be brought under the ambit of PMKSK.

Thirdly, PACS will be connected with the marketing of organic fertilizers, especially fermented organic manure (FoM) or liquid fermented organic manure (LFOM) or phosphate-enriched organic manure (PROM).

PACS can also be employed as drone entrepreneurs for spraying fertilizers and pesticides. Drones can also be used for the survey of the property.

Lastly, under the Market Development Assistance (MDA) scheme of the Department of Fertilizers, fertilizer companies will act as an aggregator for small bio-organic producers to market the end product, in this supply and marketing chain of bio-organic fertilizers PACS will also be included as wholesalers/retailers. PACS will also be included as wholesalers/retailers in this supply and marketing chain of bio-organic fertilisers.

These decisions were taken in a meeting between the Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi. Senior officials of both ministries were also present in the meeting. (ANI)

